Director Jamie Lee of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced Monday.

All North-South All-Star games set for the annual All-Star Sports Week, including the North-South Football Game, are being canceled for July.

However, the North-South All-Star Football Game featuring seniors still to be selected from the Class of 2021 will be played in December, 2020, and will remain in December each year moving forward.

All-Star Teams selected will still be recognized and all student-athletes selected will receive certificates.

Skyline rising senior basketball player Jaylon Clements was selected to play in the North-South Boys Basketball All-Star Game back in March.

The Spring Sports all-star teams (baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, golf and tennis) are being released this week. All-Star teams for football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country and boys’ and girls’ basketball have already been announced.

“We want to recognize the players and coaches selected even though we are unable to hold the events this summer,” Lee said.

The second annual Elite 100 showcase, which was scheduled for June, is being postponed until further notice from the NFHS and NCAA. More details will be announced once the date is set.

Lee also announced that the Principals & Athletic Directors Conference scheduled for June 2-3 is being merged with the AHSAA Summer Conference, which is being converted to a virtual conference online. The conference dates will remain July 13-18.

“Due to the ADPH guidelines concerning social distancing and the concern over large group gatherings, we feel it is in the best interest of our member schools to make these adjustments,” said Lee. “We are grateful to have the technology available to provide this important professional development.”