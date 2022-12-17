The Skyline varsity girls basketball team’s winning streak against area opponents has reached a milestone.
The No. 2-ranked Vikings rolled past host Oakwood Adventist for a Class 1A Area 15 victory Thursday night in Huntsville.
It was Skyline’s 50th consecutive win in area play/area tournament play, a streak that started during the 2017-18 season.
Skyline (11-2, 4-0), which has won nine straight games overall, was in control 23-6 at the end of the first quarter before leading 40-13 at halftime and 58-13 after three quarters.
Kaina King and Blakely Stucky scored 18 and 16 points respectively for Skyline while Jaslynn Wilkinson and Brinlee Potts netted nine each. The Vikings also got eight points from Kenzie Manning, five from Sage Lewis and three each from Audra Bellomy and Katie Roach.
Bruklyn Dublin led Oakwood (0-12, 0-3) with 12 points.
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 57, North Jackson 41 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the Chiefs fell to their state-line rival Thursday night.
North Jackson (2-9) fell behind 24-16 after one quarter, 40-24 at halftime and 51-30 after three quarters.
Camryn Case led North Jackson with 15 points, Calena Coffey added 12 and Sarah Kate Garner had 10 while Sheyann Brown had three and Abby Guess had one.
Tuesday
North Jackson 35, Madison County 33 — At Gurley, visiting North Jackson built a big lead and held off Madison County’s fourth-quarter attempt to post a Class 4A Area 14 victory.
After leading 5-2 after one quarter, North Jackson (2-8, 1-0) outscored the Tigers 12-1 in the second quarter to build a 17-3 halftime lead. The Chiefs were in front 25-15 entering the fourth quarter.
Casia Coffey scored eight points, Sheyann Brown netted seven and Sarah Kate Garner added six for North Jackson, which also got five from Abby Guess, four from Calena Coffey, three from Camryn Case and two from Peyton Hill.
Jaedyn Speights scored 15 points for Madison County (0-2 in area).
Cedar Bluff 58, Woodville 50 — At Cedar Bluff, Woodville struggled offensively in the fourth quarter, allowing the host Tigers to rally for the win.
Woodville (9-5) led 16-11 after one quarter and trailed 30-22 before going back in front 41-40 after three quarters. But Woodville was outscored 18-9 in the fourth quarter as Cedar Bluff claimed the victory.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 24 points to lead Woodville while Lannah Grace Beard netted 13 points and Michaela Jones added six. The Panthers also got two points each from Kallie Brown, Tia Bryant and Jerzey Jones and one from Morgan Gifford.
Caley Bruce and Kindal Grace scored 15 and 10 points respectively for Cedar Bluff (6-1).
Monday
Pisgah 84, North Jackson 39 — At Pisgah, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles made 13 3-pointers on the way to completing a regular-season sweep of their Jackson County rival.
Pisgah (7-2) built a 21-5 lead after one quarter before leading 43-13 at halftime and 69-19 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker scored 19 of her game-high 21 points in the first half for Pisgah while Paisley Patalas netted 20 points and Campbell Barron added 13 for the Eagles. Piper Anderson pitched in nine points for Pisgah while Ashton Childress had seven, Madeline Flammia had six, Jaley Keller and Alex Wright had three each and Lauren Smith had two.
Sheyann Brown scored nine points, Peyton Hill netted seven and Abby Guess had six for North Jackson (1-8), which also got five each from Calena Coffey and Casia Coffey, four from Sarah Kate Garner and three from Avery Wynne.
Skyline 70, Fyffe 26 — At Fyffe, visiting Class 1A No. 2-ranked Skyline cruised to its eighth straight victory with a dominant win over the Class 2A Red Devils.
Skyline (10-2) raced in front 24-8 after one quarter before leading 46-17 at halftime and 60-24 after three quarters.
Kaina King scored 15 points and Kenzie Manning and Lexie Stucky scored 13 points each for the Vikings, who also got nine from Audra Bellomy, eight from Brinlee Potts, five each from Blakely Stucky and Jaslynn Wilkinson and two from Sage Lewis.
Emma Twilley scored seven points for Fyffe (2-6)
Woodville 44, Whitesburg Christian 22 — At Woodville, the Panthers doubled-double visiting Class 2A Whitesburg Christian.
Woodville (9-4) led 8-4 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 18-9 at halftime and 32-19 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten and Lannah Grace Beard scored 15 and 13 points respectively for the Panthers, who also got seven Kallie Brown, five from Jerzey Jones and two each from Karlee Hutchens and Michaela Jones.
