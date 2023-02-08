Pisgah and Skyline High School athletes posted solid finishes in the 2023 AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships’ Class 1A-3A State at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday.
Pisgah tied for 21st-place in the Class 1A-3A Boys team standings with four points.
The Eagles got two points each from a pair of seventh-place events finishes.
Pisgah’s 4x800-meter relay team of Mason Overdear, Layne Howell, Tristan Little and Brodie Ferguson teamed for a seventh-place finish with a time of 9:48.31.
Little also scored two points for the Eagles while posting personal records in both of his individual races on Friday. He ran to a seventh-place finish in the Class 1A-3A Boys 3200-meter run with a PR time of 10:44.81 while also finishing ninth in the 1600 with a PR time of 4:55.30.
Pisgah just missed getting points in the shot put, as senior AJ Gant, a Lindsey Wilson College football signee, notched a ninth-place finish with distance of 37 feet, 2 inches.
For Skyline, Bryant Kennamer posted a 10th-place finish in the long jump (18 feet, 4.25 inches) while Jaxton Fellman finished 12th (35-09.25) and Daniel Olinger was 13th in the shot put. Chase Bickers posted a 14th-place finish in the 1A-3A Boys 400-meter dash (56.44).
