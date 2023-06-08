Jackson County softball teams enjoyed plenty of success during the 2023 season.
And now a number of those players that contributed to that success have received statewide recognition for their efforts.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its 2023 ASWA All-State Softball Teams on Thursday, and eight players from Jackson County teams were named all-state in their respective classifications.
Skyline junior pitcher Olivia Treece also picked up an individual award, as she was named Class 1A Pitcher of the Year.
CLASS 1A
The Skyline Vikings posted a third straight Top-3 finish in Class 1A this season, and three players collected all-state honors.
Treece and junior catcher Jayla Ross were a Class 1A first-team all-state selections for the third consecutive season while junior infielder Audra Bellomy was a second-team selection.
Treece went 27-9 with two saves in the pitching circle for Skyline (36-13-1) this past season. The Samford commit finished with 254 strikeouts — she surpassed the 800 career strikeout mark during the state tournament — in 169 innings pitched while posting a 1.95 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. Treece also batted .381 (48-of-126) and had a on-base percentage of .477 while recording 13 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 43 RBIs and 23 walks.
Ross hit a team-high .469 (50-for-128) while posting an on-base percentage of .556. She tallied 13 doubles, 11 triples, six home runs, 52 RBIs, 50 runs and 19 walks.
Bellomy batted .405 (62-for-153) with an on-base percentage of .470. She closed with one double, one triple, 34 RBIs, 57 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and 19 walks.
CLASS 2A
Pisgah had two players collect all-state honors for their 2023 efforts after helping the Eagles (20-26) post a Top-3 East Regional finish.
Sophomore shortstop/catcher Madeline Flammia was chosen Class 2A first-team all-state as an infielder while senior outfielder Claudia Barron was a second-team all-state selection.
Flammia, a second-team all-state pick the previous two seasons, batted .386 (44-for-114) with an on-base percentage of .545. She totaled 13 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, 26 RBIs, 47 runs, 40 walks and 22 stolen bases.
Barron hit .426 (58-for-136) with five doubles, seven triples, 25 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and six walks.
CLASS 4A
Destry Lambert earned all-state honors for a second straight season for North Jackson (30-15).
The North Jackson pitcher/designated hitter/first baseman was named Class 4A second-team all-state as a utility player.
Lambert, a Georgia State signee, had a .387 batting average (46-for-119) and a .486 on-base percentage while helping the Chiefs repeat as Jackson County champion and reached the Class 4A East Regional. She finished with 15 home runs, 12 doubles, one triple, 48 RBIs and 33 runs scored.
CLASS 5A
The senior pitching duo of Anna Stuart Dawson and Alyssa Smart earned all-state accolades after helping Scottsboro (38-12-2) win a third straight area championship and advance to the state tournament for the first time in six years.
Dawson was tabbed Class 5A first-team all-state after posting a 16-5 record with a 1.02 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP while recording 216 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched. She recorded eight shutouts, averaged 10 strikeouts per seven innings pitched and had a 21-strikeout performance against Demopolis.
Smart, a Pace University signee, was a second-team all-state selection after going 15-5 with one save, a 1.28 ERA and a 0.86 ERA. Smart totaled 184 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched — she averaged 9.4 strikeouts per seven innings pitched — and recorded 11 shutouts.
