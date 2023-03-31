Seale Home Run

Trinity Seale (23) is greeted at home plate by her teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of North Jackson's 10-0 Class 4A Area 14 win over New Hope Thursday at Stevenson Park. Seale finished with three RBIs for the Chiefs while also pitching a one-hit shutout. 

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Timely hitting, aggressive base running and a dominant pitching performance were a winning formula in an important area matchup for North Jackson.

The Chiefs raced to a 10-0 run after two innings while pitcher Trinity Seale pitched a one-hitter during a five-inning Class 4A Area 14 victory over visiting New Hope Thursday at Stevenson Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.