Timely hitting, aggressive base running and a dominant pitching performance were a winning formula in an important area matchup for North Jackson.
The Chiefs raced to a 10-0 run after two innings while pitcher Trinity Seale pitched a one-hitter during a five-inning Class 4A Area 14 victory over visiting New Hope Thursday at Stevenson Park.
North Jackson (7-7, 2-1) scored a pair of runs in the first inning before pushing across eight runs in the second before making its first out of the inning. The Chiefs’ big second inning was produced via a mixture of timely hits and aggressive base-running.
“We were really aggressive, applying the pressure,” said North Jackson head coach Caleb Wynne. “That’s the type of ball I want them to play. We got dominant pitching and good defense, hitting too. That’s the way you want to play every time.”
New Hope (12-11-1, 1-2), coached by Pisgah alum Jared Carson, was limited to five base runners by Seale. The senior right-hander allowed just one hit and two walks while hitting two batters — two of the five base-runners were picked off and another was caught stealing — while recording five strikeouts.
“Trinity was dominant,” Wynne said of Seale, who also had three RBIs at the plate.
The Chiefs gave Seale all the run support she needed early on. North Jackson took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Avery Wynne singled and scored on Destry Lambert’s RBI single and Peyton Hill reached on a New Hope error before scoring on Seale’s RBI sacrifice bunt.
The Chiefs took complete control in the second inning. Abby Guess’ RBI double plated Haven Steeley, who led off the inning with a single, and Jayda Hutchins scored on passed ball while Guess scored when the catcher’s throw back to home plate got away from the covering pitcher. After Sarah Kate Garner singled, stole second base and went to third on a New Hope throwing error during the steal attempt, Avery Wynne slapped an RBI single to plate Garner and before she ultimately scored on a passed ball. Lambert’s RBI single then plated Peyton Hill, who had walked earlier in the inning, and Seale launched a two-run home run to right field to give North Jackson a 10-0 lead.
The Chiefs finished with nine hits, with Lambert finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Avery Wynne going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. North Jackson also got one hit each from Seale, Steeley, Guess and Tionna Eldridge. Hayley Parker singled in the fourth inning for New Hope’s lone hit.
The win kept North Jackson in position to win another regular season area title.
No. 6-ranked Madison County currently leads the area standings with a 3-0 record, owning a win against all of the other three Class 4A Area 14 teams. North Jackson hosts Madison County on April 18 while traveling to New Hope on April 13 and DAR on April 17.
It’s been an inconsistent start to the season for the Chiefs, but Wynne said he feels things shifting in the right direction.
“We’re finally getting to play our game,” Caleb Wynne said. “Last year, Spring Break was kind of where we turned the corner and made a run and finished Top 3 (in Class 4A). We came out a little flat to start the season, but we’re playing better and the leadership is really carrying us right now. It’s taken us awhile to get going, but I think we’re getting there now.”
North Jackson 6-11, Chattanooga Christian 9-1 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs split a doubleheader with visiting Chattanooga Christian (Tennessee) at Stevenson Park on Tuesday.
North Jackson lost the opening game of the doubleheader 9-6. Steeley and Eldridge had two hits and one RBI each while Seale had a two-run single, a walk and three RBIs total for the Chiefs, who also got one hit and one RBI from Avery Wynne and a hit and two walks from Hutchins, one hit and one walk each from Hill and Lambert and one hit from Garner.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Chiefs led 2-1 before scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, which included an RBI single from Hutchins, a bases-loaded RBI walk from Avery Wynne, Lambert being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and RBI doubles from Eldridge and Steeley.
Garner and Steeley both finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Eldridge had one hit and one RBI while Wynne had two RBIs and Lambert had one.
Darcy McClendon allowed on run on four hits while striking out five over five innings pitched to get the win in the pitching circle.
