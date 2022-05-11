Going into every state meet, Scottsboro track and field coach Luke Robinson makes a spreadsheet showing the points that each team are seeded to score throughout the meet.
When McGill-Toolen scored a lot more points than it was projected to on Day 1, Robinson knew Scottsboro was headed for a photo finish.
“We knew it was going to come down to the 800 and the 4x400,” Robinson said of the meet’s final two races. “Those last couple of hours of the meet, knowing it was coming down to the end, it’s hard to describe the feeling. We knew what we had to do. I told them this is when you find out about yourself, when you see how you respond. They responded really well.”
Scottsboro runners posted 27 points in those final two events, pushing the Wildcats past McGill-Toolen by three points to claim the Class 6A Boys State Championship during the AHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores this past weekend.
Scottsboro closed with 79 total team points, followed by McGill-Toolen (76) and St. Paul’s (53).
It’s Scottsboro’s seventh all-time boys outdoor track and field state championship and it’s first in Class 6A. The other six state titles were won in Class 5A.
It’s also the sixth time Scottsboro has won the “triple crown,” which is winning the cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field state championships in the same season. It’s the first time Scottsboro has accomplished the “triple crown” while competing in Class 6A.
“They talked about the triple crown all year,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, who has led Scottsboro to 13 total state titles since becoming the Scottsboro cross country/track and field head coach at his alma mater in 2016. “It means a lot to us, especially in 6A. (Class) 7A has some heavyweights, but 6A is the most dominant class top to bottom. These guys always put the team first. Track and Field is a sport that is very individualized. But our guys want what’s best for the team. It’s cool to see.”
Scottsboro led the team standings after the first two days of competition, but it trailed 76-52 with two events remaining on the final day. The Wildcats made up ground in the 800-meter run as Bell, Green and Avenel all scored points by finishing second, third and sixth respectively. Avenel wasn’t seeded to score points, but the senior ran a personal record in the event to give Scottsboro three points it wasn’t expected to get.
“Reese and Rex did what they were supposed to, and you’ve got Zach Avenel, he came up clutch. He wasn’t supposed to score, and he gets those points, and without those, we don’t win,” Robinson said.
Bell and Green then teamed with fellow senior Ridge Wells and junior Maddox Hamm to clinch the state championship for Scottsboro by winning the 4x400-meter state title with a time of 3:21.86.
“We were the favorite (in the 4x400), but at state, you never really know about that race,” Robinson said. “Rex and Reese had just given everything they had in the 800, then they had about an hour, hour-and-a-half to recover and run the 4x400. But all those guys (on the 4x400) knew what we had to have and they went out there and crushed it.”
The 4x400 state title was one of four individual event state championships for Scottsboro, which had nine total medalists finishes (top-three).
Evan Hill claimed Scottsboro’s first event state title of the meet, setting a new state-meet record by 1/100ths of a second in the 3200, breaking the previous record set by former Scottsboro and current Auburn runner Cooper Atkins set just last year. Hill’s 3200 time was the second fastest ever ran by an Alabama athlete in any meet, Robinson said, adding it was “the fastest ever ran on Alabama soil.”
The Wildcats’ 4x800-meter relay team followed with a state-championship victory in that event, winning that event for the second straight year despite having three new members of the relay team. Green, the only returning 4x800 relay runner, teamed with Avenel, Bell and Stephen Jones to win the event with a time of 7:48.90.
Shortly after, Hamm capped off his dominant season by winning his third outdoor state pole vault championship with a mark of 17 feet, 10 inches. Hamm broke his previous state-meet record of 17-00.25 that he set while winning the 2021 Class 6A state title.
Hamm won every meet in which he competed in during both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons as well as two national events. Hamm, the nation’s top-ranked high school pole vaulter, just missed on three attempts at breaking the 18U record of 18-04-.25 while attempting 18-04.75.
“To his event, there’s probably not been a more dominant athlete I can think of in Alabama. He’s like Trey Cunningham from Winfield was in the hurdles, and he’s now a national champion in the hurdles at Florida State,” Robinson said. “But even so, Maddox is about the team. He did a short approach and cleared 15-06 to make sure we got the 10 (team) points, then he decided to go for it, he’s up there attempting a world record. He’s close. He’s going to get it.”
Scottsboro’s championship run started on Day 1 with a 19-point effort in the 1600-meter run, as Green (4:11.36), Bell (4:13.72) and Hill (4:14.02) finished second, third and fourth respectively, and Avenel followed with a sixth-place 9:22.06 while Jones was 10th (9:37.70) in the 3200. Other finishes for Scottsboro were Austin Burger ninth in the shot put (45-2.5), Wells 12th in the 400-meter run (51.93 seconds), Jonah Warren 13th (126-4) and Brady Shaw Killen 21st (109-6) in the discus and Jameson Gray 19th (5-10) and Devon Walker 23rd (5-8) in the high jump.
Robinson lauded the efforts of his team’s seniors for not only their contributions at the state meet but for the impact they’ve had on the program.
“They’re fighters. They were not going to lose (this state meet),” Robinson said. “They were great leaders and like every senior group I’ve had, they give back to the program, they lead the younger kids and they leave a legacy that the younger ones want to live up to. It’s about the team first with them and the rest of it takes care of itself.”
Scottsboro closed its two-year stay in Class 6A with four state state titles (two cross country and one outdoor and indoor track state title each) as it moves back to Class 5A next school year.
“A lot of people counted us out two years ago going to 6A, and that was a chip on our shoulder. And then we lost that great senior crew last year and they said we couldn’t win with them and that made these guys want to prove that wrong,” Robinson said. “This group of guys, there is no Plan B with them, no other choice but to win, but to train the right way, no what ifs. I’m just really proud of them and blessed to be around them.”
