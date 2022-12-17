The Skyline boys basketball team picked up a road win over a Class 2A team on Friday.
The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings outscored host Fyffe 19-11 in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead in a 76-67 win Monday night.
The game was tied 21-all after one quarter and Skyline (7-3) led 42-39 at halftime before stretching its lead to 61-48 entering the fourth quarter.
Bryant Kennamer scored a game-high 21 points and Chase Bickers poured in 20 for the Vikings, who also got 13 from Dillon Stephens, eight from Will Avans, seven from Scott York, four from Jayten Prince and three from Landon Rousseau. Scoring leaders for Fyffe (6-5) were Cooper Cox and Brodie Willoughby with 18 points each, Eli Butts with 12 and Carter Wilborn with 10.
Pisgah 83, North Jackson 75 — At Pisgah, the Eagles rallied down the stretch to edge county rival North Jackson Monday night.
Pisgah (4-2) trailed 19-18 after one quarter before leading 40-39 at halftime and 59-57 after three quarters. North Jackson opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run, but the Eagles ultimately rallied back in front to post their second win over the Chiefs this season.
Jakob Kirby scored a season-high 34 points for Pisgah. The junior scored 15 points in the second quarter and 16 in the fourth quarter in which he made all of his free throws. Caleb Jenkins hit four 3-pointers and closed with 12 points for the Eagles while Luke Gilbert had 10, Legion McCrary had eight, Brodie Overdear had five, Jeff Jeffery had four and Levi Arnold and Jackson Smalley had two each.
Cadelle McDonald scored 25 points, Jayden Eakin had 23 and Malachi Potter had 17 for North Jackson (4-6), which also got six from CJ Gulley, three from Nick Jernigan and one from Jonathan Linderman.
St. John Paul II 65, Section 58 — At Huntsville, Section’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short against the Class 4A Falcons on Monday.
Section (2-10) fell behind 20-5, 40-17 and 46-36 at the quarter breaks.
Aaron Waldrop scored a game-high 19 points for Section while Antoine Jonathan and Kodee Vaught had 10 each. The Lions also got six from Josh Varner, five from Jackson Cooper, three from Titus Beaty and Zach Cooley and two from Jr. Walker.
Jaeden Harris scored 23 points and Tyler Greges added 21 for St. John Paul II (2-6).
Whitesburg Christian 68, Woodville 35 — At Woodville, a slow start doomed the Panthers in a loss to Class 2A Whitesburg Christian Monday night.
Woodville (4-9) fell behind 19-5 after one quarter before trailing 31-16 at halftime and 52-22 after three quarters.
Trey Stone scored nine points for the Panthers while Damien Benson had seven, Cam Dolberry and Sam Peek had six each, Ronald Clark had four and Axel Magno had three.
Kaleb Robinson scored 22 points and Luke Holbrook added 11 for Whitesburg Christian (8-3).
Tuesday
NSM 78, St. Andrews-Sewanee (Tenn.) 36 — At Sewanee, Tennessee, Class 2A No. 9-ranked North Sand Mountain cruised past St. Andrews-Sewanee to become the first Jackson County varsity boys team to reach the double-digit win mark this season.
NSM (10-2) led 25-8, 33-23 and 57-30 at the quarter breaks.
Chandler Sullivan scored 18 points, Brody Helton netted 15 and Nyle Poore added 14 for the Bison while Jackson Johnson had eight points, Konner Brown and Landon Keller scored six points each, Kaden Brown had five, Kade Davis had four and Brady Anderson had two.
Ethan Allen scored 18 points and Kyler Cantrell added 10 for St. Andrews-Sewanee.
Cedar Bluff 51, Woodville 46 — At Cedar Bluff, the home team rallied in the fourth quarter to down the Panthers.
Woodville (4-10) led 16-10, 26-22 and 39-31 at the quarter breaks before being outscored 20-7 in the final quarter as Class 1A No. 9-ranked Cedar Bluff rallied for the win.
Trey Stone scored 13 points and Damien Benson and Axel Magno added nine each for the Panthers, who also got seven from Jase Dulaney, five from Cam Dolberry and three from Sam Peek.
Bucky Leek scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter for Cedar Bluff (6-1) while MJ Adams contributed 11.
Madison County 59, North Jackson 42 — At Gurley, visiting North Jackson dropped its Class 4A Area 14 opener.
North Jackson (4-7) trailed 15-7, 29-15 and 41-30 at the quarter breaks.
Cadelle McDonald scored 11 points for while Jayden Eakin and Malachi Potter netted seven each for the Chiefs, who also got six each from Tyler Brown and Nick Jernigan, three from Jay Yates and two from CJ Gulley.
Thursday
Oakwood 59, Skyline 41 — At Huntsville, a bad third quarter doomed the Vikings’ chances of earning a Class 1A Area 15 split with Oakwood Adventist.
Skyline (7-4, 1-2), which fell to Oakwood back on Dec. 6, led 12-7 after one quarter and 24-21 at halftime. But Oakwood outscored the Vikings 27-9 in the third quarter to build a 48-33 lead into the final period.
Chase Bickers scored 15 points for the Vikings while Jayten Prince netted nine, Will Avans and Bryant Kennamer had six each and Scott York had five.
Jayden Nesbitt scored 14 points and Eleazer Williams had 11 while Tyson Allen and Camden Edmonds had 10 each for Oakwood (6-3, 3-0).
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 47, North Jackson 30 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the visiting Chiefs struggled offensively in a loss to its state-line rival.
North Jackson (4-8) trailed 21-6, 23-14 and 37-24 at the quarter breaks.
Cadelle McDonald scored 13 points for North Jackson while Jayden Eakin, CJ Gulley and Nick Jernigan had four each, Lane McCanless had three and Tyler Brown had two.
Walker Thomas scored 16 points, RaCash Kelly netted 11 and Nas Starkey had 10 for South Pittsburg (4-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.