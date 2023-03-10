The North Sand Mountain fishing team followed up its Jackson County Tournament championship win last month with a victory in its 2023 Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association season opener.
NSM won the small-team division championship at the ASABFA’s Smith Lake Tournament in Jasper last Saturday.
The small-team division features teams that have four or fewer boats/angler duos.
All four of NSM’s angler duos finished within the tournament’s Top 50 standings, which included boats from both the small- and large-team divisions.
Brothers Kade and Greyson Davis led the NSM effort, finishing seventh with five fish weighing 14.47 pounds. Their biggest fish weighed 3.25 pounds.
Also for the Bison, Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates posted a 21st-place finish with five fish weighing 11.74 pounds, Avery Cooper andSadie Sanders finished 33rd with five fish weighing 10.48 pounds and Kolten Cooper and Jace Shankleswere 48th with five fish weighing 8.78 pounds.
