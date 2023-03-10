Yates Cornelison

Cruz Yates (left) and Briley Cornelison finished 21st (11.74 pounds in the ASBFA’s Smith Lake Tournament while helping NSM win the small-team division title.

 Photo Courtesy of ASABFA

The North Sand Mountain fishing team followed up its Jackson County Tournament championship win last month with a victory in its 2023 Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association season opener.

NSM won the small-team division championship at the ASABFA’s Smith Lake Tournament in Jasper last Saturday.

