The North Sand Mountain varsity girls and boys track and field teams swept the team titles during the North Jackson Meet No. 1 Tuesday at North Jackson High School’s R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson on Tuesday.
NSM paced the varsity girls point standings with 123 points, 24 in front of runner-up Pisgah. North Jackson (88) finished third while Section (52) was fourth and Skyline (12) was fifth.
In the varsity boys standings, NSM scored 128 points and bested runner-up Pisgah (103) for the top spot. Section (83.5) finished third while North Jackson (66.5) was fourth and Skyline (54) was fifth.
Here are the top-five finishers in each of the varsity girls and boys events:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Neveah Landsden, North Jackson (13.12)
2. Ally Stubblefield, North Jackson (13.91)
3. Taylor Bell, Section (14.08)
4. Sarah Grace Gamble, Pisgah (14.41)
5. Anly Quezada, North Jackson (14.97)
200-meter dash
1. Alley Stubblefield,
North Jackson (28.38)
2. Neveah Landsen,
North Jackson (30.80)
3. Paisley Smith, NSM (31.35)
4. Allison Abbot, NSM (32.16)
5. Violet McKeehan (32.98).
400-meter dash
1. Allison Abbott, NSM (1:07.06)
2. Kam Patterson, NSM (1:11.05)
3. Taylor Bell, Section (1:15.35)
4. Anly Quezada, North Jackson (1:16.04)
5. Gentry Reed, North Jackson (1:17.06)
800-meter run
1. Kam Patterson, NSM (2:57.59)
2. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (3:05.74)
1600-meter run
1.Paisley Pritchett, NSM (7:40.80)
4x100-meter relay
1. North Jackson’s (58.67)
2. Pisgah’s Jasmine Pullin, Sarah Grace Gamble, Alex Wright, Riley Grider (1:00.78)
4x800-meter relay
1. NSM’s Paisley Pritchett, Aiyana Farmer, Paisley Smith, Kam Patterson (11:52.60)
Discus Throw
1. Ashton Childress, Pisgah (79-07)
2. Sara Mae Ellison, Pisgah (69-09)
3. Katie Roach, Skyline (63-10)
4. Kalli Holder, North Jackson (58-05)
5. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (57-10)
Shot Put
1. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (29-07)
2. Kalli Holder, North Jackson (22-03.50)
3. Emma Whisenant, Pisgah (22-02)
4. Emily Lynn, NSM (22-01.50)
5. Laurel Mantooth,
North Jackson (21-06)
Long Jump
1. Kam Patterson, NSM (12-06)
2. Karlie Hancock, Section (12-05.50)
3. Taylor Bell, Section (12-02)
4. Paisley Smith, NSM (11-03)
5. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (10-11)
Triple Jump
1. Karlie Hancock, Section (25-07)
2. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (24-09.50)
3. Arleigh Dobbs, Section (22-04)
High Jump
Violet McKeehan, Pisgah (4-08)
2. Jazlyn Pullen, Pisgah (4-03)
3. Alex Wright, Pisgah (4-03)
Javelin Throw
Ashton Childress, Pisgah (90-06)
2. Sara Mae Ellison, NSM (79-04)
3. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (67-09)
4. Emma Whisenant, Pisgah (67-00)
5. Neely O’Brien, North Jackson (61-02)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Haven Massengill, North Jackson (11.69)
2. Jr. Walker, Section (11.95)
3. Kobin Arnold, NSM (12.00)
4. Chase Bickers, Skyline (12.19)
5. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (12.35)
400-meter dash
1. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (56.18)
2. Chase Bickers, Skyline (56.89)
3. Josue Luna, NSM (58.41)
4. Layne Howell, Pisgah (59.31)
5. Kaden Brown, NSM (1:00.75)
800-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (2:19.04)
2. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (2:19.26)
3. Tristan Little, Pisgah (2:28.19)
4. Noah Holland, NSM (2:32.34)
5. Eli Michaels, Section (2:41.87)
1600-meter run
Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:19)
2. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (5:30)
3. Emmanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (5:41)
4. Max Ramirez, Section (5:42)
5. Giovanny Vega, Section (5:47)
3200-meter run
1. Tristan Little, Pisgah (11:48.32)
110-meter hurdles
1. Cayden Alexander, North Jackson (17-05)
2. Seth Dyer, Section (18.56)
3. Alex Spurgeon, Section (20.01)
300-meter hurdles
1. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (51.23)
2. Jaxton Fellman, Skyline (51.80)
3. Layne Howell, Pisgah (51.92)
4. Leo Chapparo, Section (57.72)
4x100-meter relay
1. NSM B’s Korbin Arnold, Noah Holland, A.J. Williams, Tyler Grider (49.50)
2. NSM A’s Blake Blevins, Kaden Brown, Chandler Sullivan, and Josue Luna (49.92)
3. Skyline’s Emir Becerra, Jaxton Fellman, Will Avans, Chase Bickers (51.50)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah’s Manny Elizondo, Layne Howell, Tristan Little, Brodie Ferguson (10:28.20)
Discus Throw
1. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (118-02)
2. Kane Moore, North Jackson (95-07)
3. Emir Becerra, Skyline (86-00)
4. AJ Gant, Pisgah (84-05)
5. Lucas Steele, NSM (83-10)
Shot Put
1. Levi Pettijohn, NSM (39-08)
2. Chandler Sullivan, NSM (39-05)
3. AJ Gant, Pisgah (36-01)
4. Skylar Gray, Section (34-07)
5. Diego Holt, North Jackson (34-06)
Long Jump
1. Antonie Jonathan, Section (16-11)
2. Blake Blevins, NSM (15-09.50)
3. Cayden Alexander, North Jackson (15-04.50)
4. Tyler Grider, NSM (15-01.50)
5. Wesley Peyton, North Jackson (14-08)
Triple Jump
1. Blake Blevins, NSM (33-06.50)
2. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (33-05.50)
3. Will Avans, Skyline (29-07)
Javelin Throw
1. Diego Holt, North Jackson (136-00)
2. Skylar Gray, Section (122-10)
3. Blake Blevins, NSM (106-06)
4. Lucas Steele, NSM (101-04)
5. Arian Garner, NSM (95-09)
