The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team used a second-quarter surge to lead it to an area victory.
NSM (3-2, 1-0) outscored rival Pisgah 34-18 in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a 105-77 Class 2A Area 15 win Friday night at Pisgah High School.
It was the Bison's fifth straight win in the rivalry series.
The game was tied 17-all after one quarter, but aided by Russ Marr's five 3-pointers and 21 second-quarter points, NSM surged in front 51-35 at halftime. The Bison extended their advantage to 76-54 after three quarters.
Marr finished with a game-high 40 points. Derek Bearden netted 21 points for the Bison while Luke Maples had 18, Chandler Sullivan eight, Lake Bell and Kaleb Helton five each and Noah Holland four.
Jacob Hendricks scored 39 points for Pisgah (0-2, 0-1), which also got 12 from Brody Parker, eight from Rhyan Barrett and six from Zach Cornelison.
Girls
Pisgah 78, NSM 48 - At Pisgah, the Eagles raced out to a 25-2 lead after one quarter en route to claiming the Class 2A Area 15 victory over rival North Sand Mountain Friday night.
The win was Pisgah's 21st straight victory in the rivalry series.
Pisgah (4-2, 1-0) led 49-14 at halftime and 72-30 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker totaled 16 points, three assists and six steals for Pisgah while Molly Heard had 16 points and four assists. Hannah Duncan netted nine points for the Eagles, Bella Bobo recorded seven points, six rebounds and three steals and Lila Kate Wheeler totaled seven points and three steals while Kennedy Barron and Karlee Holcomb scored six points each.
Vickey Hassell scored 23 points for NSM (2-4, 0-1) while Koblie Bobo netted 10 and Madison Croft added eight.
