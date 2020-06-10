Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters including both freshwater and saltwater during Alabama’s Free Fishing Day on Saturday.
The event allows residents and non-residents to enjoy fish in Alabama without purchasing a fishing license.
Alabama’s Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 6-14.
“This is the perfect opportunity for non-anglers to test the fishing waters and to remind former anglers of all the fun they’ve been missing,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “It’s also a day for kids to learn how fun and exciting fishing is, while giving families a chance to do something together outdoors.”
Free Fishing Day takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season. While fishing license requirements are waived for Free Fishing Day, those fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and a free saltwater angler registration. For more information, visit www.outdooralabama.com/fishing/saltwater-recreational-size-creel-limits.
State Public Fishing Lakes still require a fishing permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Some piers may also require fees and permits. Anglers looking for a new public fishing spot are encouraged to explore the fishing section of www.outdooralabama.com.
ADCNR strongly encourages everyone to observe Alabama’s current State Health Order and to practice CDC recommendations regarding hand washing and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
