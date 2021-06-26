Shelby Beam-Pace heavily recruited Keara Sexton heavily when Sexton was playing at Scottsboro High School and when Pace was an assistant coach at Georgetown (Kentucky) College.
The Arab native didn’t land Sexton on the first try, but did so on her second attempt.
After playing two seasons at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Sexton has signed to continue her college basketball career at Cumberland University, where Beam-Pace is now an assistant coach.
“She did everything in her power to get me this time,” Sexton said. “She really recruited me a lot. She came to a lot of (Shelton State) games. I think that bond with her and the bond I can build with the other coaches there helped me make that decision.”
Sexton chose Cumberland, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, over Dillard University in New Orleans.
Sexton played point guard for ultra-up-tempo Shelton State the previous two seasons, helping the Bucs win two Alabama Community College Conference championships and post a Top-8 finish at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Tournament in April. She started 24 of 26 games this past season, averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and two steals per game.
“My time at Shelton was a great experience,” Sexton said. “You think you know the game, but when I was there, there were just so many little things that Coach Madonna (Thompson) and Coach Chris (Sanford) taught me that really made me a better player.”
Thompson told the Sentinel last summer that Sexton was the type of all-round person/player that coaches wanted in their programs.
“She’s going to represent (your program) well,” Thompson said. “She’s just a great student-athlete. She knows what she needs to do to succeed.”
Beam-Pace told Sexton she was “the first person she thought of” when Cumberland head coach Scott Blum told her the team needed an experience point guard to join its roster.
“They were look for someone with experience pushing the ball and making them (play) faster,” Sexton said. “I think that part of my game will help them.”
Prior to playing at Shelton State, Sexton was a four-year varsity at Scottsboro. The Wildcats went 84-44 with two area championships during her prep career, including a 29-4 season and a berth in the Class 5A State Final Four her junior season — Scottsboro’s first state tournament appearance in 40 years — and a 23-11, Northeast Regional runner-up campaign her senior season.
Sexton, who is majoring in occupational therapy, said she wants to close her college basketball on a strong note.
“I just want to make my last two years the best they can be and be the best player I can be,” she said. “I just want to continue to make my family proud and become the best person in general I can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.