The Scottsboro volleyball team celebrated a victorious “Senior Night.”
The Wildcats swept visiting Pisgah on a night that the program honored seniors Lilla Bell, Sidney Grant, Hayden Matthews and Brin Ross.
Scottsboro prevailed in a best-of-five match 25-8, 25-15, 25-10.
“We played with really good energy,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Kritner. “We made some pretty major changes coming off the loss on Tuesday and I felt that the players responded really well against Pisgah.”
Meredith Pendergrass and Aubrey Ross both recorded six kills for Scottsboro (3-7) while Tori Lynch had 11 assists, Maddie West had four aces and Bell had four blocks.
For Pisgah (2-3), Abigail Bain totaled four kills, one ace and one dig while Jaley Keller had three kills and Mara Anderson and Briley Caperton had three digs each.
Woodville sweeps North Jackson — At Woodville, the host Panthers remained undefeated by sweeping Jackson County rival North Jackson 25-23, 25-14, 25-12 in a best-of-five match on Thursday.
Woodville (3-0) has yet to lose a set in three matches this season while North Jackson (0-1) dropped its season opener.
NSM falls to out-of-state teams — At Trenton, Georgia, North Sand Mountain fell for the first time this season in losses to Georgia schools Dade County and Coahulla Creek on Thursday.
NSM (4-2) fell to Dade County 25-22, 25-21 in a best-of-three match.
Ashley Shrader totaled seven kills, four aces, 10 digs and one block while Allie Butler had four kills and one dig. The Bison also got one kill and nine digs from Cloey Davenport, one kill and four digs from Kameron Patterson, one kill and two digs from Amber Shrader, nine digs from Ava Henson, eight digs from Raygan Weldon and three digs from Rhylee Reyes.
Coahulla Creek defeated NSM 25-15, 25-11.
Ashley Shrader finished with two kills, one ace and six digs and Butler had two kills and one block while Amber Shrader had one ace and three digs, Henson and Weldon had six digs each, Davenport had five digs and Patterson had three.
TUESDAY
NSM downs Pisgah, Gaston in tri-match — At Pisgah, North Sand Mountain stayed undefeated on the season by sweeping a pair of best-of-three matches with Gaston and archival Pisgah.
NSM (4-0) defeated Gaston 25-17, 25-16. Ashley Shrader totaled seven kills, seven digs and one ace while Allie Butler had three kills, four digs and one block for NSM, which also got three kills, five digs and one ace from Kameron Patterson, seven digs, two aces and one kill from Cloey Davenport, 15 digs from Ava Henson, 12 digs from Raygan Weldon, one kill from Rhylee Reyes and three digs, two aces and one kill from Amber Shrader.
The Bison swept Pisgah 25-19, 25-18. Butler totaled six kills, four digs and one ace for NSM while Ashley Shrader had seven kills and five digs, Amber Shrader had five kills and three digs and Davenport had nine digs, two kills and one ace. Patterson contributed eight digs and one kill while Henson and 12 digs and two aces and Weldon had 10 digs.
Pisgah downs Gaston, falls to NSM in tri-match — At Pisgah, the Eagles split a pair of matches with Gaston and archival North Sand Mountain.
Pisgah swept Gaston 25-15, 25-18. Bailey Caperton recorded three kills, two digs and one ace and Jaley Keller had two kills for the Eagles while Mara Anderson had one kill and two digs.
NSM defeated Pisgah 25-19, 25-18. Caperton had three kills and one ace while Keller, Abigail Bain, Claudia Barron and Kat Patton had one kill each for Pisgah (2-2).
Woodville sweeps Asbury — At Woodville, the Panthers improved to 2-0 by sweeping visiting Class 3A Asbury in their home opener.
Scottsboro falls to Sylvania — At Scottsboro, visiting Sylvania edged the Wildcats 3-2 in five sets.
Scottsboro (2-7) opened the match with 25-20 win in the first set. After Sylvania won the next two sets 25-23, 25-20, Scottsboro took the fourth set 25-16. Sylvania won the fifth and deciding set 15-12.
MONDAY
Scottsboro downs Ider in four sets — At Ider, visiting Scottsboro won the last two sets to post a four-set victory over the Hornets.
After Scottsboro (2-6) won the first set 25-13, Ider took the second set 25-21. But Scottsboro bounced back to win the third set 25-18 before taking the fourth set 27-25 to secure the match victory.
Woodville wins season opener — At Huntsville, Class 1A Woodville opened its 2022 season with a 3-0 win over Class 6A Mae Jemison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.