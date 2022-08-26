Bell

Lilla Bell (5) hits past Pisgah's Briley Caperton (8) for a kill during Scottsboro's best-of-three match win on Thursday.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro volleyball team celebrated a victorious “Senior Night.”

The Wildcats swept visiting Pisgah on a night that the program honored seniors Lilla Bell, Sidney Grant, Hayden Matthews and Brin Ross.

