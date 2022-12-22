The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball has endured a shooting slump the past few weeks, and head coach Jason Bell hopes Wednesday’s performance is a sign that the slump is over.
Scottsboro sank 12 3-pointers on an overall efficient shooting night in a 74-26 win over Keith in the Don Webb Classic quarterfinals Wednesday night at Hambrick Hall.
“I’m proud of our kids for just staying the course. We were going through a rough spot, in a funk. I don’t know if we’re out of it, but that (performance) sure did look like it,” Bell said. “We shot the ball well and played with much more energy than we’ve been playing with. It was good to see the ball go through the hoop for us for a change.The first five, six, seven games, we were averaging 10 (3-pointers) a game. Then for whatever reason, it just quit going in. We were still getting good shots. That’s basketball. But it was good to see it go in again. We had several different kids make them.”
Scottsboro (8-4) advanced to play Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in a semifinal game Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with the winner set to play either Athens or Spain Park in the championship game Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Three Ethan Roberts’ 3-pointers in the opening quarter helped Scottsboro build a quick 13-2 lead on Keith before carrying a 23-7 advantage into the second quarter. Davon Walker’s bucket gave Scottsboro its largest first-half lead of 21 points before the Wildcats ultimately led 37-18 at halftime. Scottsboro opened the second half with a 14-2 scoring run and ultimately led 65-24 after three quarters.
Three Scottsboro players scored in double figures and every Wildcat got into the scoring column. Roberts scored 14 points, Eli Sparks totaled 13 and Jameson Gray netted 10 for Scottsboro while Tyson Sexton had nine, Kyle Wright had eight, Jake Jones had seven, Parker Bell had five, Seth Whitmire had four and Walker and Tyler Shelton had two each.
Tommy Tisdale scored 17 points for Keith (4-8).
Susan Moore 72, Scottsboro 56 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats were unable to complete a second-half rally against last season’s Class 3A state runner-up Susan Moore in the Don Webb Classic Wednesday afternoon.
Scottsboro (6-5) fell behind 12-0 to start the game, trailed 25-8 after one quarter and was down 38-8 with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter. But the Wildcats closed the first half on a 15-4 scoring run — Adair Holland scored 11 points during the run and made a 3-pointer from near half-court as time expired — to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 43-23 at halftime.
Scottsboro trimmed the deficit to 56-43 by third quarter’s end and got within eight at 56-48 with 6:26 remaining in the game after buckets from Morgan Perkins and Madison Rains, but Lani Smallwood scored nine straight points for Class 3A No. 2-ranked Susan Moore (10-1), which ultimately stretched its lead back to as large as 20 after going on a 12-0 run.
Smallwood finished with a game-high 30 points and her sister Cali Smallwood netted 16 for the Bulldogs while Lacey Floyd pitched in 15.
Holland led Scottsboro with 17 points while Perkins added 13. The Wildcats also got eight points from Bree Sexton, seven each from Rains and Alyssa Paschal and four from Keira Culver.
Scottsboro takes on Southside-Selma Thursday at 6 p.m. and closes the event Friday at 1 p.m. against Richland (Tennessee).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.