Eli Sparks

Eli Sparks (left) scored 13 points during Scottsboro’s 74-26 win over Keith Wednesday night in the Don Webb Classic.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball has endured a shooting slump the past few weeks, and head coach Jason Bell hopes Wednesday’s performance is a sign that the slump is over.

Scottsboro sank 12 3-pointers on an overall efficient shooting night in a 74-26 win over Keith in the Don Webb Classic quarterfinals Wednesday night at Hambrick Hall.

