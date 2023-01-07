The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team enjoyed its most productive offensive effort of the season at the expense of a rival.
The Wildcats scored a season-high 84 points on the way to an 84-26 victory over North Jackson in Stevenson Wednesday night.
The win capped a season sweep of the Chiefs for Scottsboro, which has now won four straight games in the rivalry series.
Scottsboro (10-6), which has won four of its last five games overall, closed the first quarter on a 12-0 scoring run — Morgan Perkins’ two free throws started a run that concluded with a 3-pointer from Bree Sexton and two treys from Adair Holland — to build a 21-9 advantage.
Scottsboro, which made 10 3-pointers in the contest, began the second quarter with a 14-1 run to take full command. The Wildcats led 39-16 at halftime and 60-23 after three quarters.
Four Wildcats scored in double figures and all nine Scottsboro players scored. Sexton led the Wildcats with 25 points while Holland had 15, Maggie Armstrong had 13 and Perkins had 12. Scottsboro also got six points from Caroline Dawson, four each from Jadaya Edmondson and Madison Rains, three from Alyssa Paschal and two from Keira Culver.
Calena Coffey scored nine points and Peyton Hill added six for North Jackson (3-13) while Sarah Kate Garner had four, Abby Guess had three and Camryn Case and Avery Wynne had two each.
Scottsboro 78, North Jackson 37 — At Stevenson, the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team used a 22-0 run in the first half to take control en route to its 28th straight win over the Chiefs.
Trailing 8-6 midway through the first quarter, Scottsboro (11-6) closed the period on a 17-2 spurt to build a 23-10 advantage. The Wildcats then started the second quarter with 13 unanswered points, a run that included three straight 3-pointers from Ethan Roberts, on the way to holding a 47-19 halftime lead. Scottsboro was in front 65-28 after three quarters.
The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers and every Scottsboro player scored. Jameson Gray scored 14 points, Kyle Wright netted 13 and Parker Bell totaled 10 for the Wildcats, who also got nine each from Roberts and Davon Walker, eight from Tyson Sexton, seven from Seth Whitmire, three each from Eli Sparks and Eli Whitmire and two from Tyler Shelton.
Lane McCanless, Nick Jernigan and Jayden Eakin scored seven points each for North Jackson (4-10). The Chiefs also got five points each from Malachi Potter and Tyler Brown, four from CJ Gulley and three from Cadelle McDonald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.