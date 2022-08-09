After his team went through the 2021 season with just 18 players in grades 7-12 and 13 varsity players overall, Woodville head football coach Matt Sanders and his players began recruiting the halls at WHS.
“I (talked to) grades 6-11, ‘imagine what it would be like if you came out, if you contributed.’ It’s just trying to get them to see that vision ...trying to sell that vision to the kids,” Sanders said.
Senior Shane Hughes took a different approach in the recruiting efforts.
“We just had to annoy them enough until they finally agreed (to come out),” Hughes said with a laugh.
Woodville’s varying approaches worked, as the varsity roster has grown to 25 while there are now 38 players in grades 7-12 playing football this season.
“Recruiting the halls was hard,” said Steven Williams, “but once everybody came out there and saw the fun we were having they really fell in love with it.”
“It’s a great feeling compared to last year to where we’re at now,” Sanders said.
Sanders and players Hughes, Sam Peek, Steve Williams and Ace Weaver discussed the 2022 high school football season at the recent Jackson-DeKalb Media Day in Rainsville.
Those four players make up the Woodville Football Leadership Council.
“I brought these guys up here because they were voted by our team as our student council, our football council…I’m trying to make more where it’s more player led than coaches led,” Sanders said. “Teams that are led by their coach, to be honest, don’t go very far. I’m trying to get that out of them a little more and they’ve done a great job. I just think it’s better for them to lead this team than me. I’m here to facilitate some things. But ultimately they’ve got to lead the team. Once the game starts, my ability stops at those (sidelines). They’re the ones going to be out there on the field making everything happen.”
Weaver said the team leaders are trying to “set a line that needs to be met. Work harder than we ever have before and set a line for our underclassmen.”
Woodville is coming off an 0-10 season, but the Panthers survived the year despite its low numbers. Sanders was impressed with the way the Woodville players continued to battle through last year’s adversities.
“No secret we had a bad season last year, and we’ve all owned up to that. The good news is they kept fighting. We didn’t have anybody quit on us. They came in and tried to get better week in and week out. I tell our guys ‘a failure is only a failure if you don’t learn from it.’ You’re going to go through life and take a couple of losses. You can always learn from those mistakes and get better and move forward,” Sanders said.
“They learned a lot about who they are. They understand the challenges they were faced with last year. They understand how tough the situation was for us last year. But once again, they kept fighting, they kept coming back, they kept learning from those mistakes. I think if we continue to do that, there are wins to come for this team.”
