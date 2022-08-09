Woodville

Woodville's (from left) Steve Williams, Shane Hughes, head coach Matt Sanders, Sam Peek and Ace Weaver talk about the upcoming season during the Jackson-DeKalb Media Day at the Tom Bevil Enrichment Center in Rainsville.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

After his team went through the 2021 season with just 18 players in grades 7-12 and 13 varsity players overall, Woodville head football coach Matt Sanders and his players began recruiting the halls at WHS.

“I (talked to) grades 6-11, ‘imagine what it would be like if you came out, if you contributed.’ It’s just trying to get them to see that vision ...trying to sell that vision to the kids,” Sanders said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.