The Scottsboro football team’s season is over.
The Wildcats have been forced to forfeit their scheduled season finale, scheduled for Friday against Fyffe, because of COVID-19 (coronavirus) reasons.
It was the second straight game Scottsboro was forced to forfeit, as its game with Pell City last week was forfeited as well.
Scottsboro announced in a Facebook post that the Trammell Treats event tonight at Trammell Stadium, Thursday’s bonfire and Friday night’s “Senior Night” activities for senior band members, cheerleaders and football players were all canceled.
The game was to be the first ever meeting between Scottsboro and Fyffe, which has won three of the last four Class 2A state titles.
Fyffe, now ranked No. 1-ranked in Class 3A, improved to 10-0. Scottsboro finished its season at 2-8.
