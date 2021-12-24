A total of five Woodville football players have been honored for their efforts during region play in the 2021 season.
Woodville senior receiver/linebacker Justice Archer, senior running back/offensive lineman/defensive lineman Nathan Gardner and sophomore quarterback/defensive back Sam Peek were selected to the Class 1A All-Region 7 team while senior offensive lineman/linebacker Dane Wilks and sophomore offensive lineman/defensive lineman Shane Hughes were tabbed honorable mention.
The all-region team and honorable mention list was put together by the head coaches from the region’s seven teams: Woodville, Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Sumiton Christian and Valley Head.
Senior quarterback Jacob Burleson of region champion Cedar Bluff was the Region MVP while Valley Head running back Eian Bain was the region’s Offensive MVP and Sumiton Christian linebacker Tyler Ingle was the region’s Defensive MVP. Cedar Bluff’s Alan Beckett was named the region’s Coach of the Year while Coosa Christian’s Teddy Whitmire and Sumiton Christian’s Steven Smith were named the region’s Assistant Coaches of the Year.
