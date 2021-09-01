The North Jackson football team suffered a bitter season-opening loss in Week 0 to archrival Scottsboro.
But with an off week in Week 1 and the start of Class 4A Region 7 play looming, head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. said the Chiefs have put that defeat in the rearview mirror.
"This is a resilient group of kids," Hollis said. "They didn't hang their heads. They came back focused and went to work. It was a great off week."
North Jackson (0-1) will work on securing a region win this week when it hosts Westminster Christian at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson Friday night.
"One of our goals is to win the region, and that starts with getting off on the right foot to start (region play)," Hollis said.
It's only the sixth meeting between the teams, with North Jackson holding a 4-1 series lead. The Chiefs won a 62-42 shootout with the Warriors last season.
Westminster Christian (1-0) opened its season last week with a 28-26 win over Geraldine. After building a 20-6 lead, the Warriors needed a stop on a Geraldine two-point conversion attempt with less than a minute remaining to secure the win.
Westminster Christian quarterback Brandon Musch completed 17 of 34 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns and also gained 90 yards on 19 carries. Running back Henry Claunch added 60 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
"They throw a lot, but they want to establish the run," Hollis said of Westminster Christian. "Their QB is a good runner and he's good at throwing on the run. They're good up front on both sides. Their defense faced that old-school look from Geraldine and held their own. They gave up a ton of yards but not a lot of points."
Hollis said North Jackson needs a complete game to get the result it wants in its region opener.
"We've got to play solidly in all three phases," he said. "We need to build on what we did defensively (against Scottsboro) and on offense establish the run and be physical."
The Westminster Christian game is the start of a four-game homestand for the Chiefs, and Hollis said they must take advantage of not leaving Stevenson to play for the entire month of September.
"We're excited to be at home and play in front of our fans on our home field," Hollis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.