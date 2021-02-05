A Skyline High School senior athlete collected two medals and had four top-five finishes in all during the 2021 AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Skyline’s Jamison Rowell won medals in the triple jump and the 60-meter hurdles during the Class 1A-3A Boys state meet Friday morning at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Rowell took the silver medal after finishing as the state runner-up in the 1A-3A Boys triple jump with a mark of 41 feet, 11.50 inches. He also took third in the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.98 seconds.
Rowell just missed medaling in two other events, finishing fourth in both the high jump (5-05) and the long jump (19-03.25).
Meanwhile, Austin Peacock turned in a top-five state finish in the 1A-3A Boys shot put. Peacock finished fifth with a mark of 40 feet, 2.25 inches.
In the team standings, Providence Christian Academy won the Class 1A-3A Girls state championship while Winfield won the 1A-3A Boys state title.
