The reigning Class 1A Girls Basketball state champion posted a win over last season’s 3A runner-up Friday night.
Skyline outscored visiting Sylvania 35-20 in the second half on the way to claiming a 67-46 victory.
It was the eighth consecutive win for Skyline (8-3).
The Vikings trailed 13-11 after one quarter before leading 32-26 at halftime and 52-36 after three quarters.
Four Vikings scored in double figures. Kaina King and Blakely Stucky scored 14 points each for Skyline while Lexie Stucky had 12, Kenzie Manning had 11, Brinlee Potts had four and Audra Bellomy and Gracie Rowell had four each.
Leianna Currie scored 13 points and Ambriel Stopyak added nine for Sylvania (4-3).
Fort Payne 36, Scottsboro 35 — At Scottsboro, visiting Fort Payne rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Wildcats in the Class 6A Area 15 opener for both teams Friday night at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (4-6, 0-1) used a 13-0 run over the final 4:19 of the first quarter to take a 16-9 lead after one quarter. The Wildcats led 22-19 at halftime and 28-26 after three quarters, but Fort Payne grabbed its first lead since the first quarter on Lydia Crane’s basket with 1:33 remaining.
After Scottsboro tied it on Audrey Holland’s free throw with 1:23 left, Libby Redden’s free throw with 1:07 remaining put Fort Payne up 34-33. Scottsboro missed a go-ahead shot, then missed a layup after a steal. Gray then hit two free throws with 18.8 seconds left for a 36-33 Fort Payne lead. Scottsboro then missed a 3-pointer and Adair Holland scored a putback to cut the Fort Payne lead to 36-35 with 6.2 seconds left. But following a timeout, Scottsboro was unable to foul before time expired.
Audrey Holland led Scottsboro with 11 points while Jadaya Edmondson netted eight, Lexie Bennett had seven, Adair Holland had five and Alyssa Paschal had four.
Scoring leaders for Fort Payne (7-3, 1-0) were Brylan Gray with 10 points, Graidin Hass eight, Anna Kathryn Akins seven and Crane six.
Section 39, NSM 34 — At Section, the host Lions built a 13-point halftime lead and held of North Sand Mountain’s second-half rally attempt to post a Class 2A Area 15 win Friday night.
Section (2-5, 1-1) led 13-9 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 29-16 at halftime. The Lions led 33-27 after three quarters.
Madison Armstrong scored a game-high 19 points for Section while Savannah White netted 13.
Kayden Reyes led NSM (5-3, 0-1) with 11 points while Ashley Shrader had nine and Kolbie Bobo had five.
Woodville 53, Gaylesville 14 — At Woodville, the Panthers held Gaylesville scoreless in the opening quarter on the way to the Class 1A Area 13 win Friday night.
Woodville (3-3, 2-0) led 14-0 after one quarter before leading 35-7 at halftime and 47-9 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 23 points for the Panthers, who also got 11 from Alexis Brown, seven from Lannah Grace Beard and six from Molly Gifford.
Aubrie Peek scored eight points for Gaylesville (0-4, 0-2).
Pisgah 65, Ider 55 — At Pisgah, the Eagles extended their home winning streak to 54 games with a Class 2A Area 15 win over Ider Friday night.
Pisgah (7-1, 2-0) raced out to a 24-9 lead after one quarter, but Ider (6-3, 0-1) hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter to rally within 35-33 at halftime. Pisgah led 49-44 after three quarters before outscoring the Hornets 16-11 in the fourth to seal the win.
Lipscomb signee Molly Heard scored eight of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles while Kallie Tinker had five of her 15 points during the last frame. Pisgah also got a varsity career-high 13 points from eighth-grader Campbell Barron and six points from Karlee Holcomb.
For Ider, Savannah Seals sank six 3-pointers (five in the second quarter) and closed with 20 points. The Hornets also got nine points each from Makinley Traylor and Kenzie Smith, eight from Dallas Brown and six from Kinsley Carson.
