The Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys track and field teams started the outdoor season with strong finishes and pair of team victories.
Scottsboro had a combined 17 event champions, 32 top-five finishers and 77 top-10 finishers on the way to sweeping the team titles during the Black & Gold Classic on a rainy Friday evening at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro won the varsity girls division with a team score of 154, 29 points in front of runner-up Guntersville and 33 in front of third-place Albertville. In the varsity boys standings, Scottsboro claimed the top spot with 192 points followed by runner-up Albertville (112.50) and third-place Priceville (99).
The Scottsboro girls had eight event winners. Caroline Sanders won the long jump (16-4) and the triple jump (34-9.5), Mia Martin won the 400-meter dash (1:02.02 while Smith Bradford won the 800 (2:33.58), Emma Bradford won the 1600 (5:36.47) and Scottsboro won the girls 4x100-, 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay races.
Meanwhile, the SHS boys had nine event winners. Evan Hill (4:37.01) won the 1600-meter run, Craft Sanders won the 300-meter run (50.26), Quincie Franklin won the high jump (5-10), Grant West won the long jump (20-5.5), Maddox Hamm won the pole vault (16-9), Hudson Tubbs on the discus (99-8), Austin Burger won the shot put (42-4.25) while Scottsboro finished first in both the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay races.
GIRLS
100-meter dash
6. Laila King (14.82)
8. Lilyan Hardman (15.22)
10. Bree Sexton (15.31)
18. Allison Johnson (16.16)
200-meter dash
7. Ella Claire Hodges (30.48)
8. Alice Merck (30.57)
12. Bree Sexton (31.40)
13. Laila King (31.51)
15. Lilyan Hardman (31.70)
22. Chloe Lamonica (34.81)
400-meter dash
1. Mia Martin (1:02.02)
4. Lela Moser (1:07.57
12. Allison Johnson (1:17.50)
13. Chloe Lamonica (1:18.88)
800-meter run
1. Smith Bradford (2:33.58)
2. Mabry Bonsall (2:38.60)
3. Banks Bradford (2:40.24)
4. Cambree Bradford (2:40.33)
10. Ava Selby (3:14.52)
13. Lily Little (3:41.26)
1600-meter run
1. Emma Bradford (5:36.47)
2. Ally Campbell (5:51.54)
7. Ava Selby (7:00.19)
9. Sadye Webb (7:31.35)
10. Shelby Laughlin (7:48.51)
11. Lily Little (7:49.61)
100-meter hurdles
3. Isabelle Nelson (19.02)
6. Natalie Mir (20.82)
7. Rebekah Jones (20.85)
300-meter hurdles
2. Natalie Mir (57.57)
5. Isabelle Nelson (59.41)
6. Bailey Hixon (1:05.52)
4x100-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (54.74)
4x400-meter relay
1. Scottsboro ‘A’ (4:32.23)
3. Scottsboro ‘B’ (4:59.34)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (10:37.02)
High Jump
2. Caroline Sanders (4-8
3. Laila King (4-6)
6. Lilyan Hardman (4-4)
9. Isabelle Nelson (J4-4)
Long Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (16-4)
4. Ella Claire Hodges (14-0.25)
5. Laila King (13-8.5)
Triple Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (34-9.5)
3. Ella Claire Hodges (28-7.5)
Pole Vault
3. Cadence Laughlin (6-6)
4. Bailey Hixon (J6-6)
BOYS
100-meter dash
3. Roland Moser (12.54)
4. Tre Bland (12.56
9. Samuel Neu (12.83)
10. JoJo Mashburn (12.87)
12. Jake Benson (13.05)
13. Tyland Moser (13.08)
17. Caleb Johnston (13.42)
23. Xavier McCamey (14.29)
26. Chris Edwards (22.86)
200-meter dash
3. Xavier McCamey (24.74)
6. Roland Moser (24.86)
10. Grant West (25.40)
12. Samuel Neu (25.72)
13. Jake Benson (25.92)
14. Gabe Jackson (26.15)
15. JoJo Mashburn (26.26)
16. Caleb Johnston (26.28)
20. Nathaniel Swafford (27.54)
22. Jacob Lovett (28.02)
400-meter dash
2. Xavier McCamey (56.05)
3. Gabe Jackson (56.47)
800-meter run
2. Cameron Estes (2:09.73)
4. Hamilton Richardson (2:15.88)
6. Luke Barber (2:23.74)
8. Jace Kennedy (2:28.25)
9. Ryder Linville (2:30.42)
11. Jackson Reynolds (2:31.43)
13. River Green (2:32.57)
22. Carter Hodges (2:45.88)
1600-meter run
1. Evan Hill (4:37.01)
4. Josh Hill (5:05.62)
5. Luke Barber (5:09.47)
6. Jace Kennedy (5:18.41)
7. Ryder Linville (5:29.73)
11. River Green (5:38.33)
13. Carter Hodges (5:54.85)
300-meter hurdles
1. Craft Sanders (50.26)
4x100-meter relay
2. Scottsboro (46.61)
4x400-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (3:54.45)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (9:08.05)
High Jump
1. Quincie Franklin (5-10)
6. Nathaniel Swafford (5-4)
Long Jump
1. Grant West (20-5.5)
5. Samuel Neu (17-11)
8. Tre Bland (17-0.5)
11. JoJo Mashburn (14-11)
Triple Jump
3. Tre Bland (36-3.5)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (16-9)
3. Craft Sanders (10-0)
4. Jacob Lovett (9-6)
Discus
1. Hudson Tubbs (99-8)
7. Trip Nelson (81-7.5)
15. Griffin Webb (64-3)
Javelin
2. Jake Benson (107-2.5)
8. Drake Talley (91-4.5)
13. Luke Wallingford (64-5)
Shot Put
1. Austin Burger (42-4.25)
2. Taygan Harris (42-0)
6. Collin Rogers (32-0.75)
9. Luke Calfee (30-2.25)
12. Trip Nelson (29-9.75)
16. Aaron Brandon (27-8.5)
18. Tucker Gentle (26-9.5)
20. Kane Kennemore (22-9)
