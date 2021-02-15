Class 1A’s top-ranked team has added an area tournament championship to its 2020-21 season resume.
Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Skyline cruised to a 73-25 win over second-seeded Valley Head in the Class 1A Girls Area 13 Basketball Tournament championship game Friday night at Skyline High School.
It was the fourth straight area tournament championship for Skyline, which has won six during head coach Ronnie McCarver’s nine-year tenure.
Skyline (25-7) is scheduled to host Lindsay Lane in a Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional game Tuesday at 4 p.m.
After leading 17-8 after one quarter, the Vikings outscored Valley Head 28-7 in the second quarter to build a 45-19 halftime advantage. Skyline led 66-19 after three quarters.
Gracie Rowell sank eight 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 25 points for Skyline. Aidan Bellomy hit four treys and finished with 12 points and Gracie Stucky recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Vikings while Kaina King had nine points, Lexie Stucky had six points and five rebounds and Blakely Stucky had five points and three assists.
Jenna McKenzie and Lydia Crane scored 10 and seven points respectively for Valley Head, which visits Decatur Heritage in sub-regional play.
Class 2A Area 15 Tournament
Pisgah 82, Ider 54 — At Pisgah, top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Pisgah raced out to an 18-point first-quarter lead and coasted to an area finals win over second-seeded and No. 9-ranked Ider Friday night.
Pisgah (20-6) has won four straight area tournament titles. It was the Eagles 18th area tournament championship during head coach Carey Ellison’s 25-year tenure.
The Eagles were scheduled to host Sand Rock in a Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional game on Monday. Meanwhile, Ider (20-12) is scheduled to travel to play Spring Garden on Tuesday.
Pisgah, which has won 11 of its last 12 games, improved to 3-0 against Ider this season. The Eagles opened up a 27-9 after one quarter and was in front 49-20 at halftime and 73-40 after three quarters.
Molly Heard totaled 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocked shots and three steals for Pisgah. Kallie Tinker closed with 18 points and three steals while Emma Ellison had eight points, Kennedy Barron had seven points and six rebounds and Bella Bobo and Kinsey Dalton had six points each.
Kaleigh Carson scored 12 points for Ider, which also got eight each from Alayna Chapman and Makinley Traylor and six from Erin Pruett.
Class 4A Area 14 Tournament
New Hope 53, North Jackson 32 — At New Hope, North Jackson was denied a third straight area tournament title as it was held to its second-lowest point total of the season in falling to top-seeded New Hope in the area finals Friday night.
The game was tied 11-all after one quarter, but North Jackson (14-11) fell behind 31-20 at halftime and trailed 43-28 after three quarters.
Tyra Smith scored 10 points for North Jackson while Arielle Haynes and Bailey Abernathy had five each and Alexis Moore had four.
Kaylee Yarbrough scored 24 points for New Hope while Lauren Buseby had 14.
North Jackson is scheduled to play at Area 13 champion and No. 1-ranked Priceville in the Class 4A Northeast Sub-regionals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. New Hope, coached by Skyline alum Craig McGill, was scheduled to host Area 13 runner-up St. John Paul II.
