The Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame is about to grow by 11 members.
The Board of Directors for the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame announced the JCSHOF’s Class of 2023 Wednesday night.
The Class of 2023 consists of state and nationally renowed bodybuilder Kim Bergman, former Pisgah/Birmingham-Southern and Texas Rangers draft pick Ryan Griffith, former Section/UNA fooball player and Section head football coach Randy Hamilton, state and national award-winning track and field athlete Mark Marshall, former Scottsboro/Alabama basketball player Terrance Meade, former Scottsboro head wrestling and head football coach and National Wrestling Hall of Famer Wayne McNutt, former Section basketball/softball player and former Paint Rock Valley/Woodville/Scottsboro head softball coach Cindy Patterson Palmer, former Pisgah/Northeast Alabama Community College basketball player and Section head basketball coach Bruce Pickett, former North Sand Mountain/Wallace State basketball player and former Section/North Jackson/Ider (current) head basketball coach Jamie Pruett and former Pisgah/Auburn football player Roger Pruett.
The Class of 2023 Contributor Inductee is DeWayne Patterson, a former publisher and managing editor at the Jackson County Sentinel
and former managing editor/sports editor at The Weekly Post, who has covered sports in Jackson County for 34 years.
The Class of 2023 will be inducted during the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s annual induction banquet on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.
“The 2023 hall of fame class is another outstanding group and we are excited to see them being inducted in January,,” said Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors President Greg Bell. “Inductees make up football, basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, bodybuilding, track and field and media. Athletes and coaches with some great resumes.
“With this class we will go over 100 total inductees since our first inductions in 2014.”
Roger and Jamie Pruett are the first father-son duo elected for induction in the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in the same induction class. Ryan Griffith also joins his father and his former head coach at Pisgah, Dwight, in the JCSHOF. Dwight Griffith was a Class of 2022 inductee. Other father-son duos in the JCSHOF include Charles (Class of 2019) and Vincent Cobb (2017) and John (2014) and Tom Esslinger (2022).
Patterson Palmer and her father Pat Patterson (2019) are the first father-daughter duo elected to Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame.
Meanwhile, Kim Bergman will join husband Kramer and McNutt will join his late wife Beth in the hall of fame, becoming the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s first two husband-wife duos elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.