The Scottsboro softball team started area play a winning note.
The defending Class 6A Area 16 champion Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 6-2 area win over visiting Arab Thursday night.
Scottsboro (2-2, 1-0) scored loaded the bases in the first inning before getting an RBI walk from Kambrie Doss, a run on a wild pitch by Morgan Foshee, an RBI groundout from Ella Lee, an RBI single from Brooklyn Mcgee and a run on an Arab error. The Wildcats added another run in the third when Doss walked and later scored on Austin McNeece’s RBI sacrifice fly.
That was more than enough run production for Scottsboro pitchers Alyssa Smart and Anna Stuart Dawson. Smart recorded seven strikeouts over four innings to get the win while Dawson had five strikeouts while getting a three-inning save. The duo held Arab (3-11-1) to only five hits.
For Scottsboro, BYU signee Lexie Bennett went 2-for-4 with a run scored and McGee was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Audrey Holland and McNeece had one hit each while Doss and Olivia Tubbs drew two walks.
Pisgah 15, NSM 0 — At Pisgah, the Eagles stayed perfect in area play with win over North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
Pisgah (2-0, 2-0) scored five runs in the first inning and three each in the second and third innings before scoring four runs in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
Madeline Flammia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Claudia Barron had a triple and four RBIs for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb and Piper Anderson both went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Briley Worley had one hit and one RBI and Lila Kate Wheeler had two walks and one RBI.
Anderson pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Eagles.
Kolbie Bobo singled for NSM (1-2, 0-1) while Shelby Preston drew a walk.
Tuesday
Pisgah 18, Section 2 — At Pisgah, last season’s Class 2A state runner-up opened the 2022 season with a Class 2A Area 15 win over Section.
Pisgah (1-0, 1-0) fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning when Ava Millie Gentry and Taylor Bell reached and scored one run each. But the Eagles countered with five runs in the bottom of the inning before scoring 13 runs in the bottom the second.
Briley Worley went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Pisgah while Madeline Flammia was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and one RBI, Laney Liles was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Karlee Holcomb was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Mara Anderson was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Claudia Barron had a double and three RBIs and Campbell Barron had one hit one RBI while Lila Kate Wheeler walked twice, scored three runs and stole three bases.
Piper Anderson pitched all three innings for the Eagles, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts.
Gentry and Ava Harper both singled for Section (0-2, 0-1).
The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but Game 2 was halted because of inclement weather in the top of the second inning with Pisgah leading 3-0. That game will be completed at a date know yet set.
Monday
Douglas 16, NSM 0 — MacKinley Portillo pitched a four-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead visiting Class 5A Douglas past North Sand Mountain.
Leea Manley, Gracie Holland and Madison Murray each drew a walk for NSM (1-1).
North Jackson goes 2-2 in Snead State Classic — At Rainsville, North Jackson split four games during the Snead State Classic at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Complex on March 4-5.
North Jackson opened the event with an 8-2 loss to Class 6A Cullman, which held the Chiefs to only three hits. Peyton Hill hit a solo home run for North Jackson while Sarah Garner tripled and Georgia State commit Destry Lambert singled.
The Chiefs bounced back with a 19-0 win over 5A Fairview, scoring seven runs in the first inning and six each in the second and third innings to post the mercy-rule shortened victory. Arielle Haynes had three hits and three RBIs and Ja’Khia Hutchins had three hits and two RBIs for North Jackson while Bailey Abernathy had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and Sarah Garner had two hits and two runs scored. Hill, Lambert and Avery Wynne all homered for the Chiefs. Haynes pitched a three-inning no-hitter and recorded three strikeouts.
On Saturday, the defending Class 4A state champion Chiefs fell to defending 3A state champion Plainview 9-6. North Jackson trailed 9-0 entering the bottom of the sixth before scoring six runs on Hill’s three-run double and Haynes’ three-run home run. Lambert, Garner and Wynne also singled for the Chiefs.
North Jackson closed the event with a 7-4 win over Fyffe. Wynn (RBI), Abernathy, Garner and Haven Steeley had two hits each for North Jackson while Lambert posted a double and two RBIs and Hutchins had one hit and one RBI. Jadaya Hutchins also had one hit and Haynes drove in a run. Haynes pitched three innings and got the win in the circle, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out two. Trinity Seale picked up a three-inning save and recorded seven strikeouts.
Skyline goes 2-2 in Snead State Classic — At Rainsville, the Vikings rebounded to win their final two games after dropping their first two during the Snead State Classic March 4-5.
The Vikings, who had a number of players join the team less than 24 hours after playing in the Class 1A Girls Basketball State Championship game, opened the season with a 4-3 loss to Sylvania, which got the game-winning three-run home run from Kyndell Simmons in the sixth inning. Dacey Allen had two doubles and an RBI and Olivia Treece doubled and singled and drove in a run for Skyline while Audra Bellomy and Jayla Ross had one hit each.
Skyline then suffered a 9-3 setback against 5A West Point. Ross went 2-for-2 for the Vikings while Brinlee Potts and Blakely Stucky both doubled and Allen singled.
The Vikings posted the season’s first win with a 7-2 victory over 3A Fyffe. Ross went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Skyline while Bellomy , Treece and Potts had one hit and one RBI each and Isabella Dean had one hit. Treece got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits and six walks while recording four strikeouts.
Skyline closed the event with a 6-3 win over 3A Collinsville. RBI singles from Ross and Allen gave the Vikings a 2-0 lead after one inning, and Skyline added four runs in the third on Treece’s RBI single, Allen’s RBI groundout, Potts’ RBI sacrifice fly and Sage Lewis’ RBI double. Allen pitched four innings and got the win in the circle, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out four.
March 3
Hazel Green 7, Scottsboro 2 — At Scottsboro, a four-run first inning propelled defending Class 6A state champion Hazel Green past the Wildcats.
Anna Stuart Dawson went 2-for-3 for Scottsboro while Audrey Holland had an RBI double and Kambrie Doss and Haylen Miles each had a single. Dawson pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief and finished with 10 strikeouts.
