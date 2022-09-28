The Scottsboro and Guntersville football teams are set to write another chapter in their storied rivalry.
The teams meet for the 87th time when they square off in a Class 5A Region 7 matchup at Trammell Stadium in Scottsboro Thursday at 7 p.m.
Guntersville is tied with Fort Payne for Scottsboro’s most played opponent. It’s the teams’ first meeting since 2019, as they did not play the past two seasons when Scottsboro was a member of Class 6A. Guntersville leads the series 45-40-1.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday due to the possibility of inclement weather caused by a potential hurricane expected to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. The teams announced the game date change on Sunday.
“You just move things up and combine some (practice) days,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “You combine Monday with some of Tuesday, some of Tuesday with Wednesday and do a little more on Wednesday, stay longer than usual to make sure the kids have their assignments. We’ll stay as close to routine as possible, but it does change some things.”
Scottsboro (2-3, 2-1) is coming off a tough 28-21 loss to Class 4A No. 6-ranked Priceville, which scored two touchdowns in the final 2:28 to rally and stay undefeated.
Bell said the Wildcats can’t linger on the bitter taste of that defeat.
“Got to learn from it and move on. I put that one on me. At least two calls I’d love to have back,” Bell said.
Guntersville (6-0, 3-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, enters the matchup after cruising past Class 6A Buckhorn 52-21.
Guntersville’s up-tempo offense is averaging 49 points per game. Key players for the GHS offense are dual-threat quarterback Antonio Sprugeon, who has rushed for 353 yard and nine touchdowns and has completed 37 of 56 pass attempts for 488 yards and four touchdowns for Guntersville, running backs Julyon Jordan (68 carries, 648 yards, 11 touchdowns) and CJ Gomera (52 carries, 300 yards, four touchdowns) and receivers Brandon Russell (14 catches, 272 yards, five touchdowns) and Evan Taylor (11 catches, 139 yards).
“Offensively they play so fast and have been getting (opposing defenses) on their heels,” Bell said. “You’ve got to win on first down (as a defense). If they get 6 or 7 yards on first down, the faster they’ll go. You’ve got to push them into second-and-longs to make them slow down.”
Bell also wants his offense to play defense as well by putting together long, time-consuming drives.
“We’ve got to keep the ball away from them,” he said.
The matchup features teams that are currently tied for first and third in Class 5A Region 7 standings, and Bell has emphasized the opportunity his team has to climb the standings if it were to knock off Guntersville.
“We’ve got to play to our potential,” he said. “We’ve made progress, shown growth. But it all comes down to consistent execution.”
