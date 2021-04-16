The Jackson County Track and Field Champions have been crowned.
The Section girls and the Pisgah boys took the team titles during the county track and field meet at North Jackson High School’s R.D. Hicks Stadium on Tuesday.
Section took varsity girls division championship with a team score of 198, nine points in front of runner-up Pisgah (189). North Jackson was third (74) and North Sand Mountain fourth (43).
Meanwhile, Pisgah won its second straight county title — the Eagles won the 2019 title (there was no 2020 county meet because of COVID-19) — after finishing with 171 team points. Section (149) was the runner-up while NSM (98) was third, North Jackson fourth (94), Skyline fifth (78) and Woodville sixth (one).
Here are the top-five finishers in each event:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (12.88)
2. Karlie Hancock, Section (13.38)
3. Neeley O’Brien, North Jackson (13.70)
4. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (13.73)
5. Queen Houston, North Jackson (13.83)
200-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (27.48)
2. Karlie Hancock, Section (29.46)
3. Rose Alvarez, North Jackson (29.71)
4. Queen Houston, North Jackson (30.56)
5. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (30.71)
400-meter dash
1. Madison Armstrong, Section (1:09)
2. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (1:11)
3. Paisley Pritchett, NSM (1:11.81)
4. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (1:12)
5. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (1:14.06)
800-meter run
1. Madison Armstrong, Section (3:01.50)
2. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (3:04.11)
3. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (3:06.28)
4. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (3:07.16)
5. Lexi Haynes, Section (3:28.57)
1600-meter run
1. Jennifer Vega, Section (6:15)
2. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:17)
3. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (7:02)
4. Laily Brown, Pisgah (7:16)
5. Madison Armstrong, Section (8:17)
3200-meter run
1. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (14:24)
100-meter hurdles
1. Cindel Myers, Section (19.17)
2. Morgan Armstrong, Section (20.90)
300-hurdles
1. Cindel Myers, Section (57.33)
2. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (59.72)
3. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (1:00)
4. Morgan Armstrong, Section (1:04.16)
5. Alley Gray, Section (1:52.84)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section (55.13)
2. NSM (1:03)
4x400-meter relay
1. Section (5:29.60)
2. Pisgah (5:48.00)
4x800-meter relay
1. Section (13:16)
2. Pisgah (13:24)
High Jump
1. Morgan Armstrong, Section (4-06)
2. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (4-00)
3. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (3-10)
Long Jump
1. Rhylee Bell, Pisgah (12-04)
2. Karlie Hancock, Section (11-05)
3. Delana Pierce, North Jackson (11-00)
4. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (10-09)
5. Neeley O’Brien, North Jackson
Triple Jump
1. Kaylynn Morgan, Pisgah (26-01)
2. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (25-09)
3. Laily Brown, Pisgah (25-05)
4. Cindel Myers, Section (22-04)
Shot Put
2. Courtney Best, North Jackson (26-10)
2. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (26-00)
3. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (25-04)
4. Kortni Davis, Section (24-10)
5. Rose Alvarez, North Jackson (24-06)
Discus
1. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (71-01)
2. Kortni Davis, Section (49-04)
2. Hannah Armstrong, Section (49-04
4. Emily Lynn, NSM (43-04)
5. Alexis Segee, NSM (42-09)
Javelin
1. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (97-07)
2. Jennifer Vega, Section (91-01)
3. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (73-05)
4. Kimberly Miller, Pisgah (59-06)
5. Elo Augeard, North Jackson (59-00)
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Logan Patterson, Section (10.58)
2. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (11.01)
3. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (11.26)
4. Alex Guinn, Section (11.44)
5. Jorge Luna, NSM (11.61)
200-meter dash
1. Dominik Blair, Section (23.08)
2. Alex Guinn, Section (23.44)
3. Lane Gamble, NSM (23.60)
4. Jorge Luna, NSM (24.27)
5. EJ Wilson, North Jackson (24.43)
400-meter dash
1. Alex Guinn, Section (55.06)
2. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (57.55)
3. Austin Lopez, North Jackson (57.87)
4. Jorge Luna, NSM (58.18)
5. Alex Luna, NSM (58.81)
800-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (2:21.15)
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (2:24.97)
3. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (2:25.10)
4. Colby Hambrick, Skyline (2:29.09)
5. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (2:34.58)
1600-meter run
1. Josue Luna, NSM (5:09)
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:17)
3. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (5:46)
4. Jay Yates, North Jackson (6:01.61)
5. Jake Smith, Pisgah (6:01.98)
3200-meter run
1. Lane Gamble, NSM (11:41)
2. Tristan Little, Pisgah (11:46)
3. Josue Luna, NSM (12:16)
4. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (13:05)
5. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (13:57)
110-meter hurdles
1. Logan Patterson, Section (19.03)
2. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (19.86)
3. Brock Varner, Section (24.69)
4. Bob Johnson, Pisgah (29.12)
300-meter hurdles
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (44.89)
2. Logan Patterson, Section (46.12)
3. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (46.75)
4. Jonah Slay, NSM (50.61)
5. Jake Smith, Pisgah (1:03.56)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section (46.51)
2. NSM (48.06)
3. North Jackson (48.43)
4. Pisgah (56.30)
4x400-meter relay
1. Section (3:53.81)
2. NSM (4:11.16)
3. Skyline (4:14.11)
4. Pisgah (4:14.37)
4x800-meter relay
1. Pisgah (11:02)
2. Section (11:11)
High Jump
1. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (5-08)
2. Dominik Blair, Section (5-06)
3. Zach Cornelison, Pisgah (5-06)
4. Cade Reed, North Jackson (5-04)
5. Alex Roper, North Jackson (5-02)
Long Jump
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (18-01)
2. Dominik Blair, Section (17-09)
3. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (14-10)
3. Blake Blevins, NSM (14-10)
3. Gabriel Hilley, Section (14-10)
Triple Jump
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (35-09)
2. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (34-10)
3. Jake Smith, Pisgah (30-02)
4. Brodie Overdear, Pisgah (28-11)
Shot Put
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (40-08)
2. Gabriel Hilley, Section (39-10)
3. Jared Reed, Section (39-06)
4. Gannon Jernigan, North Jackson (37-00)
5. Johnny Gilliam, North Jackson (36-07)
Discus
1. Johnny Gilliam, North Jackson (120-04)
2. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (113-00)
3. Jared Reed, Section (110-06)
4. AJ Gant, Pisgah (92-08)
5. Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah (79-06)
Javelin
1. Johnny Gilliam, North Jackson (156-05)
2. Luke Johnson, North Jackson (144-02)
3. Gabriel Hilley, Section (133-04)
4. Zach Cornelison, Pisgah (117-06)
5. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (116-00)
