The Scottsboro track and field teams competed in their penultimate regular-season meet of the season, the Mountain Brook Invitational.

Scottsboro finished sixth out of 37 teams in the varsity girls division with 37 points. The Wildcats got a pair of top-five finishes, as Caroline Sanders was the runner-up in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) while UNA signee Emma Bradford placed fifth in the 3200-meter run (11:17.25).

