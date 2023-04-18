The Scottsboro track and field teams competed in their penultimate regular-season meet of the season, the Mountain Brook Invitational.
Scottsboro finished sixth out of 37 teams in the varsity girls division with 37 points. The Wildcats got a pair of top-five finishes, as Caroline Sanders was the runner-up in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) while UNA signee Emma Bradford placed fifth in the 3200-meter run (11:17.25).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished 24th in the varsity boys division with six points. Auburn signee Evan Hill recorded the Wildcats' best finish, placing fourth (9:10.31) in the 3200-meter run.
Here are the complete results for all Scottsboro athletes during the Mountain Brook Invitational:
132. Allison Johnson (30.99)
181. Chloe Lamonica (34.51)
53. Alice Merck (1:04.55)
63. Smith Bradford (1:05.31)
79. Bree Sexton (1:06.73)
115. Banks Bradford (1:09.55)
118. Allison Johnson (1:10.11)
124. Lilyan Hardman (1:10.82)
126. Cambree Bradford (1:11.30)
152. Chloe Lamonica (1:17.77)
49. Smith Bradford (2:30.45)
106. Cambree Bradford (2:42.75)
125. Shelton Linville (2:45.93)
142. Banks Bradford (2:49.77)
182. Lauren Judge (3:08.74)
184. Sadye Webb (3:15.18)
16. Emma Bradford (5:21.48)
20. Ally Campbell (5:24.49)
110. Shelton Linville (6:26.85)
125. Lauren Judge (6:55.93)
5. Emma Bradford (11:17.25)
16. Ally Campbell (11:44.00)
27. Isabelle Nelson (17.91)
47. Rebekah Jones (19.77)
13. Isabelle Nelson (50.85)
33. Rebekah Jones (54.37)
2. Caroline Sanders (5-2)
23. Isabelle Nelson (4-8)
12. Caroline Sanders (9-0)
103. Roland Moser (12.05)
129. Quincie Franklin (12.29)
145. Luke Terrell (12.47)
183. Reece Kritner (13.47)
98. Xavier McCamey (25.37)
104. Luke Terrell (25.44)
105. JoJo Mashburn (25.47)
109. Roland Moser (25.60)
69. Xavier McCamey (54.51)
133. JoJo Mashburn (59.00)
71. Cameron Estes (2:06.26)
98. Will Paradise (2:09.98)
150. Luke Barber (2:17.27)
157. River Green (2:17.80)
15. Stephen Jones (4:22.24)
54. Hamilton Richardson (4:27.26)
152. Will Paradise (5:00.85)
169. Luke Barber (5:08.49)
203. River Green (5:37.94)
8. Stephen Jones (9:23.90)
48. Hamilton Richardson (10:11.96)
33. Tyler Shelton (18.04)
39. Craft Sanders (19.42)
9. Quincie Franklin (6-0)
21. Nathaniel Swafford (5-8)
