McCrary Jonathan

Legion McCrary goes up for a layup over Section's Antoine Jonathan for two of his 19 points during Pisgah’s 71-66 Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinal win Tuesday night at NSM.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team will play for an area tournament championship for the first time in half a decade.

The second-seeded Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to down third-seeded Section 71-66 in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.