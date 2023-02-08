The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team will play for an area tournament championship for the first time in half a decade.
The second-seeded Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to down third-seeded Section 71-66 in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
With the win, Pisgah (11-10) advanced to the area tournament finals and secured its first sub-regional appearance since the 2017-18 season.
The Eagles play top-seeded and No. 1-ranked North Sand Mountain in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game Friday at 6 p.m. The winner hosts the Area 12 runner-up in the Northeast Sub-regionals next Tuesday while the runner-up travels to play the Area 12 champion.
Section (8-18), the reigning Class 2A state champion that was hit hard by graduation, had won five of its last seven games entering the area tournament. After trailing 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, the Lions built a 41-33 halftime lead and led by as many as 10 points the third quarter before taking a 52-48 lead into the final quarter after Aaron Waldrop’s last-second 3-pointer. Pisgah ultimately tied the game at 58-all midway through the fourth quarter and the game was tied 62-all when Brodie Overdear converted a 3-point play with 1:12 remaining that put the Eagles in front 65-62. The Eagles then made 4-of-6 free-throw attempts over the final 24.9 seconds to seal the win.
Mason Holcomb and Legion McCrary combined to score 16 of Pisgah’s 23 fourth-quarter points and closed with 22 and 19 points respectively. Overdear scored 12 points for the Eagles while Luke Gilbert and Jakob Kirby netted eight each and Jett Jeffery added two.
Antonie Jonathan scored 20 points and Waldrop tallied 13 for Section, which also got eight from Kodee Vaught, six from Dylan Pope, five each from Josh Varner and Jackson LeRoy, three from Zach Cooley and two from Titus Beaty.
NSM 83, Ider 33 — At Higdon, top-seeded and Class 2A No. 1-ranked North Sand Mountain recorded its 15th consecutive win with a Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Ider Tuesday night.
NSM (25-4) raced in front 32-9 after one quarter before leading 51-14 at halftime and 72-26 after three quarters.
Three NSM players scored in double figures while eleven Bison scored in all, including two recent junior varsity promotions. Chandler Sullivan scored a game-high 19 points and Atlas Smith and Nyle Poore scored 13 and 11 points respectively for the Bison while Blake Maples had eight, Landon Keller had seven, Brody Helton had six, Konnor Brown had five, Kaden Brown and Josue Luna had four each and Andrew Palmer and Duncan Wilks had two each.
Eli Palmer led Ider (1-23) with nine points.
Class 5A Area 14 Tournament
Scottsboro 86, Fairview 54 — At Guntersville, the second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Wildcats used a dominant performance to put themselves in position to win a third consecutive area tournament championship thanks to a Class 5A Area 14 Tournament semifinal win over third-seeded Fairview on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (20-7), which reached the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season, plays at top-seeded and No. 7 Guntersville in the area finals Friday at 7 p.m. Guntersville (23-6) defeated fourth-seeded Arab 53-37 in Tuesday’s other semifinal game. The Area 14 champion hosts the Area 13 runner-up in a Northeast Sub-regional game next Tuesday while the Area 14 runner-up travels to play the Area 13 champion.
The Wildcats sank 11 3-pointers on the way to Tuesday’s win over Fairview, their third over the Aggies this season. After leading 18-11 after one quarter, Scottsboro opened up a 49-23 halftime advantage and was in front 73-42 after three quarters.
Four Scottsboro players scored in double figures and eleven different Wildcats scored points, including two recent junior varsity promotions. Kyle Wright scored a team-high 15 points and Tyson Sexton netted 13 — Sexton passed Pat Trammell for fourth-place on Scottsboro’s career scoring list during the contest — while Seth Whitmire tallied 11 and Jameson Gray had 10. The Wildcats also got nine points from Ethan Roberts, seven each from Parker Bell and Tyler Shelton, five from Lawson Lee and three each from Cooper Harding, Jake Jones and Eli Sparks.
Cylas Yarbrough scored 17 points for Fairview (13-18).
Class 1A Area 15 Tournament
Woodville 63, Valley Head 42 — At Valley Head, fifth-seeded Woodville outscored fourth-seeded Valley Head 29-12 in the fourth quarter Tuesday to pull away and advance to the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament semifinals.
Woodville (11-20) plays at top-seeded Oakwood Adventist Academy in Huntsville Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to play either second-seeded Skyline or third-seeded Athens Bible in the area championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers trailed Valley Head 13-11 after one quarter before holding leads of 23-21 at halftime and 34-30 after three quarters. Woodville took command in the fourth quarter to earn its second win in three games against the Tigers this season.
Damien Benson scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for Woodville while Sam Peek and Trey Stone had 11 and 10 points respectively. The Panthers also got seven points from Jase Dulaney, six from Axel Magno, five from Cameron Dolberry and two from Ragan Ward-Roberts.
Kolby Dupree scored 12 points and Eian Bain and Hunter Robinson pitched in 11 each for Valley Head (6-18).
Class 4A Area 14 Tournament
New Hope 60, North Jackson 34 — At New Hope, fourth-seeded North Jackson had its season come to a close with a loss to top-seeded and No. 3-ranked New Hope in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals Tuesday night.
North Jackson (6-19) trailed just 20-12 after one quarter before cutting the New Hope lead to 30-26 at halftime, but the Chiefs struggled offensively in the second half, managing just eight points over the final two quarters. New Hope led 46-29 after three quarters.
Cadelle McDonald scored nine points to lead North Jackson while Malachi Potter tallied eight, Jayden Eakin netted seven, Tyler Brown added five and Jay Yates had four.
Riley Moore McGehee scored 18 points, Wyatt Bolden netted 16, Dawson Cambron added 13 and Andrew Dudley tallied 11 for New Hope (21-5), which plays second-seeded DAR in the area championship game Friday night.
