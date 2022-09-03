Holcomb

Mason Holcomb lets out a celebratory yell after rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter of No. 7-ranked Pisgah's 41-14 Class 2A Region 7 victory over Sand Rock Friday night

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

It’s still way early, but something special could be building in Pisgah.

A week after rallying from a 28-7 deficit on the road at Lexington to win 29-28, the Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Eagles went on the road again Friday night to an unfriendly place to defeat Sand Rock 41-14, breaking a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.