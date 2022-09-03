It’s still way early, but something special could be building in Pisgah.
A week after rallying from a 28-7 deficit on the road at Lexington to win 29-28, the Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Eagles went on the road again Friday night to an unfriendly place to defeat Sand Rock 41-14, breaking a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Friday’s win was only the second time Pisgah has beaten Sand Rock at Russell Jacoway Stadium, the last time being a 34-6 win in 2003. That 2003 team finished 11-1.
As in 2003, the 2022 Pisgah version looked dominant, blowing open a 7-7 game to improve to 2-0 and 1-0 in Region 7 play.
“We wanted to set the tone tonight,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “Last week we were not physical. Tonight, our kids did a good job on both sides of the ball.”
The Pisgah defense held Sand Rock to 169 total yards and forced three turnovers.
The Eagles jumped ahead after Fox Tinker intercepted a pass. On the next play, Grant Smith raced 60 yards to the Sand Rock 4-yard line. Tinker took it from there, scoring on a 4-yard run. Dalton Johnson’s PAT made it 7-0 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
Sand Rock answered back, driving 50 yards to tie the game. Quarterback Carson Chestnut capped the drive, finding a wide open Logan Crider for a 12-yard touchdown, tying it 7-7.
The tie didn’t last. Tinker returned the ensuing kick 39 yards to the Sand Rock 47. Five plays later, quarterback Mason Holcomb scored on a 12-yard keeper to make it 13-7.
The Eagles blew the game open in the second quarter, scoring five times.
Smith set up the next score with an interception. Six plays later, Holcomb connected with sophomore Luke Gilbert for a 17-yard touchdown.
Holcomb and Gilbert connected again, this time on a 63-yard score. Johnson kicked it to 28-7 with 6:27 left in the first half.
Holcomb added a third touchdown, with 3:35 in the half, connecting with Jakob Kirby for a 14-yard score. Johnson added the PAT to make it 35-7.
Pisgah’s final score of the half, and night, came following a 36-yard drive. Tinker capped the drive with an 8-yard scoring run, making it 41-7.
Sand Rock added a score late to make the final 41-14.
The Eagles finished the night with 379 total yards, including 287 on the ground, on 54 plays. Holcomb accounted for four touchdowns, completing 4 of 8 passes for 92 yards and three scores and rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Tinker had 54 yards rushing and two touchdowns on three carries, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Freshman Jett Jeffery had 59 yards on nine carries.
Gilbert finished with 78 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Smith rushed for 59 yards on two carries and had an interception on defense.
The Eagle defense held Sand Rock to 121 yards rushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.