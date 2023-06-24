Kevin Thompson’s tenure as Scottsboro softball coach is over after one successful season.
Thompson resigned his position this week and the resignation was accepted during Thursday night’s Scottsboro City School Board Meeting.
Assistant coach Jeff Campbell was named Scottsboro’s interim head coach during Thursday’s meeting.
Thompson led Scottsboro to a 38-12-2 record, a Class 5A Area 14 Tournament championship and a fourth-place finish in the 5A State Tournament. The Wildcats, making their first state tournament appearance since 2017, went 2-2 with both losses coming to eventual state champion Brewbaker Tech.
Thompson was hired at Scottsboro last June after spending the previous five years at North Jackson — a tenure in which the Chiefs posted four top-three finishes at state, including winning the 2021 Class 4A state championship — and one season at Skyline in 2017 in which the Vikings made their first state tournament appearance. Thompson is 243-87-4 in seven seasons as a head coach. Excluding the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Thompson’s teams won area championships and advanced to the state tournament each season. The Bridgeport native was the 2021 ASWA Class 4A Coach of the Year.
