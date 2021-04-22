The Scottsboro varsity boys track and field team’s 4x800-meter relay team continues to leave its mark on the record books.
Scottsboro set a meet record in the 4x800 relay for the third straight week, the latest time at the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational on Friday.
Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Hayden Judge and Rex Green set the new meet record time 7:49.92 on the way to the victory. The time is one of the fastest run in the nation this season, and just tenths of a second slower than their third ranked time they ran the week before at Mountain Brook.
Scottsboro also showed its strength in the 4x400 relay, as Ben Atkins, Green, Brody Williams and Ridge Wells ran to a runner-up finish with a time of 3:31.93.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro freshmen Stephen Jones took the top spot in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:01.02. Jones also finished sixth in the 1600 (4:34.29).
The Wildcats also got a runner-up finish from sophomore Maddox Hamm in the pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches) while Evan Hill was third in the 1600 (4:27.22) and Jonah Warren fifth in the (124-4).
Scottsboro placed third overall in the team standings with 59 points, four points back of runner-up Spain Park. Hewitt-Trussville, coached by Scottsboro alum Tom Esslinger, was first with 206.5 points.
On the girls side, Caroline Sanders finished fourth in the triple jump (32-6), fifth in the long jump (16-1) and ninth in the high jump.
Also for the SHS girls, Brenly Sanders finished fifth in the javelin (90-0) and Ally Campbell was fifth in the 3200 (12:20.90) while Campbell, Mabry Bonsall, Maddie Gossett and Emma Bradford teamed up to finish third in the 4x800 relay (10:23.71).
Scottsboro finished ninth in the girls team standings with 29 points.
Here are the results for Scottsboro athletes during the meet:
Boys
400-meter dash
14. Ridge Wells (53.11)
17. Brody Williams (53.69)
39. Gabe Jackson (56.17)
800-meter run
10. Noah Bonsall (2:06.68)
1600-meter run
3. Evan Hill (4:27.22)
6. Stephen Jones (4:34.29)
23. Hamilton Richardson (4:50.48)
30. Josh Hill (4:56.40)
3200-meter run
1. Stephen Jones (10:01.02)
7. Hamilton Richardson (10:46.74)
300-meter hurdles
20. Minh Le (48.53)
4x400-meter relay
2. Benson Atkins, Rex Green, Brody Williams, Ridge Wells (3:31.93)
4x800-meter relay
1. Benson Atkins, Cooper
Atkins, Hayden Judge,
Rex Green (7:49.92)
High Jump
8. Devon Walker (5-10)
Long Jump
38. Luke Terrell (15-8.5)
Triple Jump
6. Luke Terrell (38-8)
Pole Vault
2. Maddox Hamm (14-6)
Discus
5. Jonah Warren (124-4)
7. Zach Wallingsford (122-2)
12. Brady Shaw Killen (112-8)
14. Hudson Tubbs (109-2)
Javelin
16. Noah Linville (113-7)
Shot Put
19. Austin Burger (37-9)
23. Will Dukes (35-5.5)
Girls
200-meter dash
13. Lauren Paradise (27.33)
29. Charlsi Henderson (28.87)
400-meter dash
24. Charlsi Henderson (1:05.56)
36. Alice Merck (1:10.90)
800-meter run
11. Mabry Bonsall (2:35.34)
16. Sadie Latham (2:38.57)
20. Cadence Laughlin (2:39.38)
21. Gracy Coley (2:39.56)
28. Cambree Bradford (2:44.91)
1600-meter run
6. Emma Bradford (5:26.51)
14. Maddie Gossett (5:55.67)
3200-meter run
5. Ally Campbell (12:20.90)
4x100-meter relay
8. Charlsi Henderson, Lauren Paradise, Isabelle Flores, Caroline Sanders (52.56)
4x400-meter relay
9. Sadie Latham, Alice Merck, Cadence Laughlin, Mabry
Bonsall (4:40.38)
4x800-meter relay
3. Ally Campbell, Mabry
Bonsall, Maddie Gossett,
Emma Bradford (10:23.71)
High Jump
9. Caroline Sanders (4-6)
Long Jump
5. Caroline Sanders (16-1)
8. Lauren Paradise (15-7)
Triple Jump
4. Caroline Sanders (32-6)
Discus
18. Amy Roberts (81-1)
21. Tristan Wallingsford (76-11)
23. Baylie Stephenson (76-2)
26. Maggie Whitaker (72-0)
Javelin
5. Brenly Sanders (90-0)
9. Maggie Whitaker (80-4)
17. Collins Bradford (72-0)
Shot Put
15. Tristan Wallingsford (30-0)
24. Emily Fortson (26-2)
29. Amy Roberts (23-10)
