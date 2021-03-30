The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its annual all-state basketball teams, and nine Jackson County players have been named to the squads.
Three players were selected first-team all-state while five were selected second-team all-state and one was third-team.
Skyline’s Gracie Stucky and Pisgah’s Molly Heard were named Class 1A and 3A girls first-team all-state respectively and Scottsboro’s BJ Harris was named 6A boys first-team all-state Meanwhile, Skyline’s Gracie Rowell and Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker were selected Class 1A and 2A girls second team all-state, and North Sand Mountain’s Russ Marr was second-team all-state in 2A while Woodville’s Jackson Peek and Skyline’s Weston Avans were tabbed 1A boys second-team all-state. NSM’s Luke Maples was a Class 2A boys third-team all-state pick.
Also, Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison was named the Class 2A Girls Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to a fourth straight state championship. Ellison, who was the 3A Girls Coach of the Year in 2020, guided Pisgah to another state title and a 25-6 record after the Eagles started the season 9-5.
Heard and Tinker played major roles in Pisgah’s four-peat. Heard, an all-state selection for the third straight season who was the 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year, was the Class 2A State Tournament MVP. The junior guard/forward averaged 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots this season. Tinker, a sophomore guard who was named to the Class 2A All-State Tournament Team, averaged 16.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 steals
Stucky and Rowell helped Skyline win the program’s first state championship and finish with a school-record 30 wins. Stucky, a senior guard who was the Class 1A Girls State Tournament MVP, averaged 21 points, four rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. Rowell, a freshman guard who was selected to the Class 1A All-State Tournament team, averaged 17 points and 5.1 rebounds.
On the boys side, Harris played a major role in Scottsboro’s best season in 54 years. The senior point guard, who finished his career third on Scottsboro’s all-time scoring list, averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 assists as the Wildcats won 25 games, the Northwest Regional championship and advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals.
Marr was selected second-team all-state for the second straight year. Marr, a senior guard who is NSM’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 career points, averaged 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game for the 25-win Bison.
Another 2,000-point scorer, Woodville senior forward Jackson Peek, was named second-team all-state in Class 1A after averaging 20.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 5.1 steals per game. Skyline junior center Weston Avans made Class 1A second-team all-state after averaging 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 blocked shots per game.
Maples, a senior point guard and two-time Jackson County Tournament MVP, was a third-team pick. He averaged 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and two steals per game.
