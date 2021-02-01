The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team secured hosting rights for a first-round Class 6A Area 15 Tournament game thanks to a 71-46 win over area rival Arab Friday night.
Scottsboro (19-3, 4-1) led 14-10 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 32-20 at halftime and 56-37 after three quarters.
The win was Scottsboro’s 13th straight victory, the program's longest since the 1960-61 season. The 1960-61 Wildcats won 19 consecutive games.
BJ Harris scored 20 points, Parker Bell netted 13 and JaVaris Branford added 11 for the Wildcats, who also got nine from Tyson Sexton and five each from Jordan Davis and Noah Linville.
Darian Lusk and Ed Johnson scored 15 and 12 points respectively for Arab (2-4 in 6A Area 15).
Section 72, DAR 64 — At Section, the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Lions earned a season sweep of the 4A Patriots Friday night.
Section (16-10) led 20-16, 38-35 and 56-48 at the quarter breaks.
Jacob Cooper scored a game-high 25 points for the Lions while Alex Guinn netted 17, Kaden Bradford 10 and Gabe Hilley and Logan Patterson seven each.
Leading scorers for DAR were Major Walker with 17 points, AJ McCamey and Bradly Aultman with 10 each and Nicholas Hardin and Lathan Miles with nine each.
Skyline 67, Ider 34 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings took charge in the second quarter and cruised to the victory Friday night.
After holding a 17-10 lead after one quarter, Skyline (18-8) extended its lead to 39-18 at halftime and 60-30 after three quarters.
Chase Bickers and Weston Avans paced the Vikings with 17 and 15 points respectively while Dylan Knight added nine and Matt Burton pitched in eight.
Drake Whisenant scored eight points for Ider while Drake Whisenant and Austin Shirley had seven each.
Athens Bible 53, Woodville 47 — At Woodville, the Panthers’ second-half rally fell short against Athens Bible Friday night.
Woodville (11-8) trailed 13-12, 28-17 and 36-31 at the quarter breaks.
Jackson Peek scored 19 points for the Panthers, who also got 13 from Caleb Dolberry, nine from Damien Benson and six from Garrett Copeland.
Athens Bible’s leading scorers were Brayden Suggs with 19 points, Rhett Wilson with 11 and Connor Abernathy with 10.
New Hope 76, North Jackson 46 — At New Hope, the Indians outscored North Jackson 28-3 in the fourth quarter to secure the Class 4A Area 14 victory Friday night.
North Jackson (7-13, 0-6) trailed 21-18, 38-27 and 48-43 at the quarter breaks.
Cade Reed scored 14 points for the Chiefs and Brady Cunningham netted 13 while Devontay Pickett and Preston Miller had five each.
Austin Smith scored 20 points and Wyatt Bolden netted 18 for New Hope (5-1 in 4A Area 14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.