Three Scottsboro angler duos recorded finishes in the Alabama High School BASS Nation Junior Division State Championship on Friday.
The tournament was finished on Lay Lake near Birmingham.
The tournament featured a three-fish limit and was won by Lee County’s Langston Martin and Coleman Mezick, whose total was three fish weighing 10.76 pounds.
For Scottsboro, Thomas Stewart and Ethan Roberts teamed up for a 26th-place finish. The duo turned in three fish weighing 5.34 pounds.
Reed Potter and Drew Smith finished 70th with one fish weighing 1.36 pounds while Trip Nelson and Will Harrington finished 77th with one fish weighing 1.18 pounds.
Three other Scottsboro angler duos fished the tournament but did not weigh in fish.
