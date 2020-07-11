Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Ella Denes
Denes was a softball and basketball standout at Pisgah before going on to a storied softball career at Jacksonville State. She was a six-year starter for the Pisgah softball team and was a three-time all-state softball selection while helping the Eagles win state championships in 2008 and 2011. She became a four-year starting outfielder at JSU, earning All-Ohio Valley Freshman honors in 2013 before earning All-OVC honors the following three seasons, including OVC Player of the Year her senior season in 2016 after leading the conference in hits (75), runs (45), doubles (17), at-bats (204) and was tied for conference-lead in RBIs (41). She ranked fourth in batting average (.368), slugging percentage (.579) and on-base percentage (.449), was tied for sixth in home runs (eight) and tied for seventh in walks (24). She helped JSU win two conference championships during her college career and played in the NCAA tournament twice. Denes finished her JSU career with 225 hits, 26 home runs and 118 RBIs.
NUMBERS
3
Number of undefeated seasons for Scottsboro six-time state champion wrestler Brandon Womack in his prep career. He went 61-0 in 2010, 74-0 in 2011 and 77-0 in 2014.
DATES
4.12.1978
The Scottsboro varsity boys tennis team won three singles matches and two doubles matches to defeat visiting Boaz 5-4. Danny Collins, Joey Gilliam and Jeff King won singles matches for Scottsboro while doubles match winners were Gilliam and Jim Cannon and Greg Berry and Steve Davis.
7.30.2011
The Scottsboro Swim Association’s Wet ‘n’ Wildcats won their second straight ARPA small-town division state title in convincing fashion, besting runner-up Cullman by more than 3,000 points. SSA swimmers won a total of 18 gold medals, with Scottsboro was led by gold medal sweeps from Curtis Cooper and Zach Reichle. Levi Webb, Lily Green and Maggie Pierce each came away with two gold medals. Anna Leigh Gossett, Kyle Vosen and Emily Garner were also gold medal winners. Wet ‘n’ Wildcat swimmers also captured 10 silver and five bronze medals as well as an additional 17 medals for fourth-sixth-place finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.