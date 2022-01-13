The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team followed up a tough area loss with one of its most dominating performances of the season.
Scottsboro dictated the style of play against Buckhorn from the start, building a 21-point halftime deficit on the way to a 62-25 Class 6A Area 15 win over the visiting Bucks Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.
After scoring a season-low 26 points in a 17-point loss at Arab Jan. 7, the Wildcats’ offense got back on track against Buckhorn.
“Every time we’ve lost a tough one, we’ve bounced back and played really well,” said Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers. “I felt like we dictated the game defensively and offensively. We set the tempo early. Once we made some shots and could press, we got it going up and down. We shot 20.9 percent (from the field) against Arab, so it felt good to make some shots, You can’t press and get up and down the court when you can’t make a shot. We did (against Buckhorn) and got the game how we wanted it.”
Lexie Bennett scored a game-high 17 points for Scottsboro while Jadaya Edmondson and Audrey Holland scored nine points each and Morgan Perkins and Olivia Tubbs had six each.
Scottsboro (11-8, 3-2) built a 14-5 on Buckhorn (7-8, 1-2) after one quarter. The Bucks pulled to within 18-13 in the second quarter, but Scottsboro closed the first half on a 16-0 scoring run, a 3-pointer and free throw from Bennett and a layup from Alyssa Paschal in the final minute to build a 34-13 halftime lead.
The Wildcats continued to roll in the second half, opening up the third quarter with a 16-2 run on the way to carrying a 57-17 lead into the final frame.
Following Scottsboro’s win over Buckhorn and Arab’s win at Fort Payne on Tuesday, all four teams in the area currently have two losses each, creating a still wide-open race late in the season for regular-season area crown the right to host next month’s Class 6A Area 15 Tournament.
Scottsboro closes out area play at Fort Payne Friday night.
“We just need to win and see what happens,” Childers said. “That’s all we can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.