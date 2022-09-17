Pisgah has started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2003.
The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Eagles dominated Ider on both sides of the football on its way to a convincing 42-10 victory at Wayne C. Hartman Stadium in Ider Friday night.
Pisgah’s starting defense allowed just 39 total yards of offense in the first half of Class 2A Region 7 matchup.
Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said he was proud of the way his defense played.
“The last couple of weeks, we’ve given up to much in the run game. We wanted to do a better job of stopping the run tonight, and we did that,” said Pruitt. “I’m proud of our kids.”
Ider’s offense did not cross the 50-yard line until the third quarter, when Pisgah had its backups in the game.
The Pisgah offense was just as dominant as its defense Friday night.
The Eagles racked up 516 total yards of offense, including 362 on the ground, while defeating Ider for the third straight season.
“One of our goals this week was to run the ball, and I thought we did a much better job of that tonight.”
After forcing a three and out on Ider’s first possession, Pisgah (4-0, 3-0) wasted no time putting points on the scoreboard.
On the first offensive play, Pisgah quarterback Mason Holcomb found a wide-open Luke Gilbert down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Pisgah looked to score on its next drive, but two holding penalties took away big gains, and Holcomb threw an interception in the end zone. Pisgah added to its lead with 1:28 left in the quarter on Jakob Kirby’s 17-yard touchdown run and Dalton Johnson’s point after.
Pisgah put up 21 points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Fox Tinker had a 14-yard touchdown run to cap off a seven-play, four-minute drive to start the quarter. After another three-and-out for Ider (2-3, 0-3), Legion McCrary scored on a 25-yard touchdown run. With 3:23 left in the half, Talan Lang recovered a fumbled handoff and returned it 12 yards to the Ider 23. Holcomb threw his second touchdown of the night, this one to Grant Smith, on the next play to give Pisgah a 35-0 halftime lead.
The Pisgah backups played the majority of the second half. On the Eagles’ first possession of the second half, freshman running back Jett Jeffery carried the ball five times for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Ider’s first points came on a safety with 5:36 left in the game and Zion Finnerty’s subsequent kick off return and a two point conversion from Benjamin Smith.
“I would’ve liked to pitch a shutout at the end, but it didn’t happen,” said Pruitt. “It’s good that we got good, quality reps for the young kids. Overall, I’m proud of our team.”
McCrary led the Pisgah attack on offense with 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, averaging nearly 16 yards per carry. Holcomb was 6-of-8 passing for 141 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Gilbert caught three passes for 91 yards and a score. Jeffery added 81 yards and a touchdown.
Pisgah will take on Class 3A Sylvania (3-1), which is coached by NSM alum Tyler Vann, next Friday night at home. Pruitt said he is looking forward to the test.
“Coach Vann is doing a good job. They have some playmakers. It’s gonna be a good ballgame,” said Pruitt. “We have to come ready to play and I’m excited for it.”
