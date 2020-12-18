The North Jackson varsity girls basketball team opened Class 4A Area 14 play on a winning note.
The No. 4-ranked Chiefs rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Madison County 48-40 Monday night in Stevenson.
North Jackson (3-1, 1-0) trailed 9-7 after one quarter and 24-22 at halftime before taking a 34-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Alexis Moore led the Chiefs with 11 points while Summer Varnum netted 10 and Arielle Haynes added nine.
Kennedy Graves scored 15 points for Madison County (4-7, 1-2).
Scottsboro 58, Columbia 29 — At Huntsville, the Wildcats cruised to a win over a fellow Class 6A team Monday night.
Scottsboro (5-1) built a 19-3 lead after one quarter and was in front 34-12 at halftime and 54-22 after three quarters.
Jadaya Edmondson scored 14 points for the Wildcats, who also got 11 from Allie Scott, 10 from Olivia Tubbs, nine from Lexie Bennett, six from Adair Holland and four from Kami Willis.
Tuesday
Woodville 40, Cedar Bluff 30 — At Cedar Bluff, the Panthers rallied from a halftime deficit to open Class 1A Area 13 play with a victory.
Woodville led 9-4 after one quarter but trailed 16-13 at halftime before moving back in front 28-22 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored 15 points and Kayla Kennamer netted 12 for Woodville, which also got five from Molly Gifford and four each from Lexi Downey and Kaylee Hutchins.
Skyline 67, Gaylesville 20 — At Skyline, the No. 1-ranked Vikings completed a regular-season sweep of visiting Class 1A Area 13 foe Gaylesville.
Skyline raced out to a 28-2 lead after one quarter and led 45-3 at halftime and 65-15 after three quarters.
Gracie Rowell totaled 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, Kaina King had 12 points and four steals and Gracie Stucky had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Vikings. Lexie Stucky netted nine points while Brinlee Potts had six, Aidan Bellomy had five and Morgan Sanders had five points and four rebounds.
Thursday
Skyline 68, Cedar Bluff 13 — At Cedar Bluff, the top-ranked Vikings stormed past the Tigers for a Class 1A Area 13 victory.
Skyline (8-1, 3-0) led Cedar Bluff (1-6, 1-2) 23-6, 42-11 and 59-13 at the quarter breaks.
Aidan Bellomy made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the Vikings, who also got 15 from Gracie Rowell, 11 from Lexie Stucky, eight from Kaina King and five from Kenzie Manning.
Woodville 34, Richard Hardy (Tenn.) 28 — At Woodville, the Panthers outscored Richard Hardy 14-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for their fourth straight victory.
Woodville (4-1) led 6-5 after one quarter and 16-13 at halftime before trailing 24-20 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten paced Woodville with 16 points while Lexi Downey and Molly Gifford had five each and Kayla Kennamer had four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.