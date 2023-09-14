The Woodville football program enjoyed one of the best all-time wins in its 18-season history in Week 2, ending a 15-game losing streak to Cedar Bluff with a 38-27 victory, its first against the traditional Class 1A power.
“Very proud of the kids,” said first-year Woodville head coach Joel Poole. “There was about three times I thought that our kids could’ve laid down, but they didn’t, they kept fighting. That’s very encouraging. They deserved to win.”
As big as that milestone win was, Poole said the Panthers must not carry the celebration over into this week’s prep work for another key region game at Appalachian.
“We celebrated all weekend, and we should’ve, it was a big win. But we’ve got to get out of celebration mode and back into work mode,” Poole said Monday, “because it doesn’t get any easier.”
Woodville (2-0, 1-0) and Appalachian (2-1, 0-0) square off Friday at 7 p.m. in Blount County at AHS’ James E. Carr Stadium.
It’s the seventh meeting in a series Appalachian leads 4-3. The Eagles have won the last two meetings.
Appalachian lost its season opener at county rival Locust Fork 61-20 — Locust Fork’s defensive coordinator is Matt Sanders, who was Woodville’s head coach the past two seasons — before rebounding with non-region wins over Gaston 35-0 and Cleveland 34-20. Friday’s game is Appalachian’s region opener.
Key contributors for the Eagles offensively are quarterback Sean Curtis and running back/receivers Braden Gilliland and Ian Putman. Curtis ran for a combined 315 yards and five touchdowns in Appalachian’s first two games. Defensively, Jaxon Hicks, Gilliland, Mason Gore and Caydon Whittington lead an Appalachian defense that has allowed just 16 points combined the past two games.
“They’re big and physical and they’ve got a really good quarterback, a dual-threat guy, that can do a lot of good things,” Poole said. “They’re good on defense, got some big guys on the defensive line that can give you grief. We’ve got to go down there, and it’s not a short trip, so we’ve got to handle that part of it. It’ll be a challenge, just hope our kids continue to play with the same level of intensity and effort they’ve had (the first two games).”
Woodville’s offense put together another strong effort last week, as quarterback Sam Peek amassed 305 total yards (167 rushing and 138 passing) while Ace Weaver pitched in 59 rushing yards and a huge momentum swinging kickoff return for a touchdown.
“We got the lead and our offensive line was physical and we were able to lean on the run game,” Poole said. “Need that kind of effort again.”
