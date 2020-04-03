As the radio voice of Scottsboro High School athletics, WWIC 1050 AM station owner Greg Bell is missing broadcasting high school sports this spring.
Although the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has closed schools and canceled high school spring sports for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Bell has found a way to bring high school sports back to his airwaves.
Starting next week, Bell plans to begin airing “Wildcats Classics,” replaying old broadcasts from previous Scottsboro High School athletic events.
Bell plans to air at least two game broadcasts per week featuring a mixture of past SHS basketball, baseball, football and softball broadcasts.
Bell is planning to air the classic broadcasts on Tuesdays and Thursday each week immediately following The Paul Finebaum Show.
“Joanie Woosley is helping me get the broadcast audio from tapes of the SEPB since they use our audio for the video,” Bell said. “I don’t record as much stuff as I used to, so she is helping me to get game broadcasts from 2003 to present.
“I do have a few things from prior to 2003 but am limited right now. I’m hopeful to get my hands on the tapes prior to 2003, but if not, I have a good selection of games to air. ”
Bell got the idea to re-air some classic games after the Westwood One Radio Network and the Auburn Sports Network — WWIC 1050 AM is a radio affiliate for both networks — began airing classic NCAA Tournament games.
“I think fans, former players and coaches will enjoy hearing some of these classic games,” Bell said.
