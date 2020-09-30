Scottsboro cross country runners defended their home course in a big way on Saturday.
Scottsboro teams won three of the four races its teams competed in during the annual Scottsboro Invitational at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Scottsboro swept the Class 5A-7A Girls and Boys 5K races while also winning the junior high boys 2.1-mile race. The Wildcats also got a third-place finish in the junior high girls race.
“I thought everyone raced well,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson. “Our focus this (past) weekend was on getting out a little faster in the first mile and everyone did that really well. I'm very proud of our times, especially considering how soft the course was from all the rain we had on Thursday. I look forward to the next few meets. I think some great things are about to happen.”
Class 5A-7A Girls 5K Race — Scottsboro had five runners finish in the Top 12 on the way to winning its first varsity girls meet of the season.
The Wildcats closed with a team score of 39, 19 points better than runner-up Buckhorn (58).
Mia Martin led the Scottsboro effort with a fifth-place (20:57.97). Ally Campbell followed in sixth-place (21:05.98) for the Wildcats while Smith Bradford was eighth (21:27.76), Makenna Howes ninth (21:32.34), Gracy Coley 12th (21:41.43), Cambree Bradford 15th (21:54.90), Lauren Paradise 16th (22:00.89), Cadence Laughlin 20th (22:41.20), Shelton Linville 22nd (23:05.33), Hannah Cloud 33rd (24:39.30), Collins Bradford 40th (25:38.81) and Sera Laney 45th (26:28.84).
Class 5A-7A Boys 5K Race — The Wildcats just missed a perfect score of 15, instead winning with a low score of 16. Albertville (79) was second while Buckhorn was third (89), Springville fourth (93) and Fort Payne fifth (148).
Scottsboro runners took the top four spots and seven of the top nine.
The win was Scottsboro's second meet championship of the season.
Scottsboro senior Cooper Atkins ran a strong time of 15:45.47 to win the individual title in his final Scottsboro Invitational.
Zach Avenel was second (16:21.62) for the Wildcats while Evan Hill was third (16:28.80), Benson Atkins fourth (16:38.53), Noah Bonsall seventh (16:53.24), Rex Green eighth (17:17.55), Hamilton Richardson ninth (17:27.57), Brady Thomas 16th (17:59.91), Jackson Howes 19th (18:12.44), Josh Hill 20th (18:14.75), Wilson Hill 22nd (18:25.55), Johny Felix 33rd (18:52.09), Ridge Wells 34th (19:00.38), Cameron Estes 47th (19:37.71), Skylar Reichle 70th (20:57.85) and John Merritt 84th (22:44.06).
Junior High Boys 2.1-Mile Race — Mcgee Kilgore's first-place finish led Scottsboro's charge to the team title.
Scottsboro closed with a winning low score of 32, 33 points better than runner-up Fort Payne.
Kilgore took the top spot with a time of 12:18.66.
Ben Davis posted a third-place finish (12:46.56) for Scottsboro while Cole Snyder was fifth (12:55.87), River Green 16th (14:03.28), Brady Strickland 17th (14:03.43), Marcos Matias 18th (14:03.91), Brady Turner 59th (17:05.73) and Sawyer McWilliams 60th (17:05.87).
Junior High Girls 2.1-Mile Race — Scottsboro (74 points) finished third in the team standings behind champion Fort Payne (27) and runner-up Sparkman (38).
Lauren Judge paced Scottsboro with an eighth-place finish (16:10.07) while Shelby Laughlin was 14th (17:01.91), Macey Frazier 22nd (18:08.50), Avery Earnest 23rd (18:12.65), Ashley Dunsmore 25th (18:25.77) and Grayce Smith 29th (19:35.26).
