A fourth-quarter surge helped the Section varsity boys basketball team win battle of ranked foes.
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Section outscored 1A No. 1 Skyline 22-14 in the fourth quarter to post a 64-55 win Thursday night at Skyline High School.
Section (12-7) trailed 17-14 after one quarter and 29-28 at halftime before taking a 42-41 lead after three quarters.
Alex Guinn scored 23 points and Logan Patterson netted 22 for Section, which also got nine from Gabe Hilley. Weston Avans scored 21 points and Jaylon Clements added 18 for Skyline (14-5).
Girls
Skyline 58, Section 20 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings cruised to the win over a county rival.
Skyline (18-5) led 18-3, 35-11 and 56-17 at the quarter breaks.
Gracie Stucky recorded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Vikings while Kenzie Manning had nine points and five steals, Gracie Rowell and Morgan Sanders had six points and Blakely Stucky and five points and five steals.
Madison Armstrong scored nine points for Section (3-16).
