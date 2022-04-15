A big inning propelled the Scottsboro baseball team to a big win.
The Wildcats put together a six-run fifth inning on the way to a 10-1 victory over visiting Buckhorn Tuesday night.
With the game tied 1-all, Collin Perkins led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run to right center field for Scottsboro (15-10). After Ty Blankenship drove in a run on fielder’s choice, Landon Grider and Michael Clements followed with an RBI double and an RBI single respectively before Gavin McCrary hit a two-run double to put the Wildcats in front 7-1. Scottsboro added to their lead in the sixth on Colton Atkinson’s three-run home run.
Grider finished 3-for-3 with an RBI while Atkinson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Perkins got the win on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out three. Everett Loveless struck out two and Drew Smith struck out three in relief.
Thursday
Skyline 15, Woodville 0 — At Skyline, the Vikings clinched a playoff spot thanks to a Class 1A Area 15 win over rival Woodville.
Skyline 3-9, 2-2) scored nine runs in the top of the first inning — Skyline was the visiting team because the game was moved from Woodville to Skyline due to unplayable field conditions at Woodville — before adding three more in the second and third innings.
Weston Avans went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Vikings while Logan Evans had two hits, Trevier Saint had a triple and an RBI, Jackson Case had a double and an RBI and Chase Bickers had a single and an RBI. Sam Utter also singled and Bryant Kennamer drove in a run for Skyline.
Gabe Waldrop recorded seven strikeouts on his way to picking up the win on the mound for Skyline.
Ben Minor doubled and Ace Weaver singled for Woodville (0-12, 0-4).
Tuesday
NSM 16, Skyline 6 — At Skyline, visiting North Sand Mountain rallied from an early deficit to post its seventh straight win.
NSM (8-10) fell behind 1-0 before scoring in each of the final five innings. The Bison scored five runs in the fifth and six in the seventh to locked down the win.
Derek Bearden finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored and Jace Shankles went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for NSM, which also got two hits and one RBI each from Mike Poss and Logan Shoemake, one hit and two RBIs from Hunter Neil and one hit and one RBI each from Kayden Cooper, Cross McBryar and Jack Case.
Shoemake picked up the win on the mound for the Bison, going 5 1/3 innings and recording nine strikeouts.
Landon Keller struck out two and McBryar struck out three while pitching in relief.
Daniel Olinger had three hits and one RBI for Skyline (2-9) while Gabe Waldrop had two hits and Logan Evans and Bryant Kennamer had one hit and one RBI apiece.
Weston Avans recorded eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Valley Head 21-22, Woodville 10-1 — At Woodville, visiting Valley Head (6-5, 4-0) clinched the Class 1A Area 15 championship with Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep.
In Game 1, Christian Chambers had a single, a walk and two RBIs for Woodville (0-11, 0-3) while Jager Campbell, Brock Guerin and Ben Minor had one hit and one RBI each. The Panthers also got one hit and one walk from Jase Dulaney, a hit from Dakota Patterson and an RBI from JJ Thompson.
In Game 2, Patterson walked and stole second and third base before scoring on a wild pitch.
Monday
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 13, Section 6 — At Section, a seven-run second inning sparked visiting South Pittsburg past the Lions.
Section (9-11) took a 3-1 lead after one inning thanks to Jacob Stringer’s RBI single and Blake Henry’s RBI double. But South Pittsburg scored seven runs in the second inning and two each in the third and fourth innings to take control.
Stringer and Logan Patterson had two hits and one RBI each for Section while Henry had one hit and two RBIs and Drake McCutchen had one hit and one RBI.
Geraldine 11, Pisgah 0 — At Geraldine, Pisgah dropped its season finale against the Bulldogs.
Mason Overdear singled for Pisgah’s lone hit while Levi Arnold drew a walk.
Drew Fowler recorded nine strikeouts while limiting Pisgah (5-15) to only one hit over five innings pitched for Geraldine (10-11).
April 8
Pisgah 7, Crossville 0 — At Crossville, Pisgah closed the season with a win over Class 5A Crossville.
Andrew Turner and Mason Overdear combined to pitch a one-hitter for the Eagles. Turner went four innings and picked up the win, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four. Overdear recorded a three-inning save, recording five strikeouts over three innings.
Turner also had a two-run double and Overdear had a triple and an RBI for Pisgah, which got a double and two walks from Jackson Smalley, singles from Mason Holcomb, Dallon Phillips and Fox Tinker and two walks from Legion McCrary.
