The flip of the coin went both Scottsboro’s and North Jackson’s way on Thursday.
Both teams were on the winning side of tie-breaking coin flips to determine AHSAA area tournament hosts.
Scottsboro won its coin flip with Fort Payne and will host the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament starting May 4.
Meanwhile, North Jackson won its coin flip with Madison County and will host the Class 4A Area 14 tournament beginning May 4.
In all, four Jackson County teams will host area tournaments. Skyline hosts the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament while Pisgah hosts the 2A Area 15 Tournament.
Thursday
Skyline 18, DAR 3 — At Grant, the Class 1A No. 3-ranked Vikings built a 7-3 lead before using an 11-run top of the fifth to salt away a mercy-rule shortened win over 4A DAR.
Jayla Ross finished 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored and Olivia Treece went 2-for-3 with an double, a three-run home run and four RBIs for Skyline (19-11-1) while Audra Bellomy was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Sage Lewis was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Gracie Stucky was 2-for-4 with two triples and one RBI and Blakely Stucky was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Dacey Allen pitched a complete game for the Vikings, allowing three runs (none earned) on four hits and two walks while posting four strikeouts.
Scottsboro 13, Sylvania 2 — At Sylvania, seven different batters recorded at least two hits as Wildcats notched their second win over the Rams in as many days.
Austin McNeece hit two two-run homers for Scottsboro (18-11-1), Alyssa Smart hit a solo home run while finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Lexie Bennett went 3-for-4 with an RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored and Kambrie Doss was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Audrey Holland (three stolen bases), Olivia Tubbs (RBI) and Haylen Miles (RBI) also had two hits each for the Wildcats.
Anna Stuart Dawson pitched a complete game for Scottsboro, allowing two runs on six this and no walks while recording five strikeouts.
NSM 12, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 4 — At Higdon, Shelby Preston and Cloey Davenport had four hits each and Nady Poore added three as North Sand Mountain rolled past visiting South Pittsburg.
Preston finished 4-for-4, including a grand slam during the Bison’s nine-run first inning, with five RBIs for NSM (6-9). She also doubled and scored four runs. Meanwhile, Davenport went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored while Poore was 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBIs.
The Bison also got two hits each from Caybree Dobbins (RBI) and Kinsey Barton, one hit each from Chloe Johnson, Ellie Johnson and Gracie Holland and an RBI from Jasmyn Garner.
Dobbins pitched a complete game for the Bison, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while recording 10 strikeouts.
North Jackson 13, Huntland (Tenn.) 1 — At Stevenson, the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Chiefs celebrated “Senior Night” with a mercy-ruled shortened win over Huntland.
North Jackson (26-13-1) hit three home runs, getting a grand slam from Bailey Abernathy’s grand slam, a three-run homer from Destry Lambert and a two-run homer from Ja’Khia Hutchins.
Huntingdon signee Makenna Jones singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored a run, Cleveland State signee Hadley Burnette singled, walked, drove in a run and scored two runs and Peyton Hill singled, drove in a run and scored a run for the Chiefs while Arielle Haynes doubled and scored a run, Charley Smith walked twice and scored two runs and Snead State signee Chloe Chisenall walked and scored a run.
Burnette pitched a complete game for the Chiefs, recording two strikeouts while holding Huntland (14-6) to only four hits and one walk.
Sparkman 14, Pisgah 5 — At Harvest, Class 7A Sparkman scored nine unanswered runs over the final five innings to rally past the Class 2A No. 1 Eagles.
Pisgah (24-9) took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Kennedy Barron’s two-run single. After falling behind 4-2, the Eagles took a 5-4 lead in the third on RBI singles from Briley Worley and Lila Kate Wheeler and an RBI groundout from Bella Bobo before Sparkman (28-9) pulled away for the win.
Wednesday
Skyline 12, Lindsay Lane 2 — At Skyline, the No. 3-ranked Vikings closed out an undefeated run while claiming the Class 1A Area 15 title.
Audra Bellomy finished 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, Jayla Ross was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Sage Lewis was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Skyline (18-11-1, 8-0) while Olivia Treece and Dacey Allen had one hit and one RBI each, Aidan Bellomy and Brinlee Potts had one hit each and Gracie Stucky drew two walks.
Treece pitched a one-hitter for the Vikings and finished with eight strikeouts.
Scottsboro 5, Sylvania 1 — At Scottsboro, Alyssa Smart pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts as the Wildcats posted the “Senior Night” win over the Rams.
Smart also went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate while Anna Stuart Dawson, Aubrey Holland, Carlie Lynch and Olivia Tubbs had one hit each and Ella Lee had two RBIs.
North Jackson 7, New Hope 0 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs earned a share of the regular-season Class 4A Area 14 title to force a coin flip with Madison County for hosting rights of next month’s area tournament.
Hadley Burnette pitched a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for North Jackson (25-13-1, 5-1).
Ja’Khia Hutchins went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Charley Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Chiefs, which got one hit each from Chloe Chisenall and Arielle Haynes.
Tuesday
Scottsboro 3, Madison County 2 — At Scottsboro, pitchers Anna Stuart Dawson and Alyssa Smart held Class 4A No. 5 Madison County scoreless over the final six innings as the Wildcats notched the victory.
Dawson pitched four innings and got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts. Smart pitched three innings and earned the save, allowing two hits and no walks with one strikeout.
Scottsboro (16-11-1) trailed 2-0 after the top of the first before tying it 2-all in the bottom of the inning on Smart’s RBI double and Audrey Holland’s RBI single. The Wildcats scored what proved to be the winning run on Kambrie Doss’ RBI sacrifice.
Lexie Bennett had three hits and a walk for Scottsboro while also stealing two bases to reach the 100 stolen bases mark for her career.
Audrey Holland and Austin McNeece also finished 3-for-3 for Scottsboro while Smart and Ella Lee had one hit each.
Rylee Moon went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run for Madison County (27-9).
Gaylesville 16, NSM 15 — At Gaylesville, the Trojans scored in walk-off fashion after North Sand Mountain had rallied to tie the game with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Nady Poore went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and Cloey Davenport was 3-for-6 with four RBIs for NSM while Gracie Holland was 3-for-4 with two RBIS, Caybree Dobbins was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Jasmyn Garner 3-for-4 and Kinsey Barton 3-for-5 with an RBI. Chloe Johnson added two hits and an RBI for the Bison while Meghan Pritchett had two hits and Shelby Preston had one.
Madison Academy 11, Skyline 5 — At Skyline, the Class 4A Mustangs scored seven runs over the final three innings to pull away for the win over the Vikings.
Skyline (17-11-1), which defeated Madison Academy 12-5 a week earlier, trailed 4-3 after four innings before the Mustangs scored two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to secure the win.
Audra Bellomy finished with two hits for Skyline while Olivia Treece, Brinlee Potts (triple) and Sage Lewis had one hit and one RBI each and Gracie Stucky, Jayla Ross, Aidan Bellomy, Dacey, Blakely Stucky (triple), Brinlee Potts and Sage Lewis had one hit each.
Monday
North Jackson 6, Marion County (Tenn.) 3 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win over its out-of-state neighbor.
North Jackson tied the game in when Ja’Khia Hutchins scored on a Marion County error and took the lead when Bailey Abernathy scored on Makenna Jones’ RBI groundout. Peyton Hill followed with an RBI single and later stole home before Chloe Chisenall scored on Arielle Haynes’ RBI double.
Hutchins finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Chiefs while Hill was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hadley Burnette pitched three innings in relief and picked up the win in the circle.
Skyline 10, Decatur Heritage 0 — At Decatur, the Vikings scored six runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to the Class 1A Area 14 victory.
Olivia Treece pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Skyline in the circle.
At the plate, Aidan Bellomy went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Gracie Stucky was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Vikings while Audra Bellomy and Sage Lewis both had one hit and one RBI, Brinlee Potts singled and walked, Dacey Allen walked twice and Treece drove in a run.
Douglas 2, NSM 0 — At Higdon, visiting Class 5A Douglas used a pair of fourth-inning runs to slip past North Sand Mountain in a pitcher’s duel.
Douglas pitcher MacKinley Portillo held NSM to four hits while recording 16 strikeouts while NSM pitcher Caybree Dobbins held Douglas to four hits while recording 15 strikeouts.
Dobbins also doubled for the Bison while Chloe Johnson and Jasmyn Garner had one hit each.
