Skyline’s Gracie Stucky has added another accomplishment to her storybook senior basketball season.
The 5-foot-6 point guard has been named the 2021 Class 1A Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
“I was excited,” Stucky said. “Kind of shocked, but I knew I had a chance at it. Really just excited and honored. It was a really good feeling.”
Stucky is Skyline’s first ASWA player of the year award winner. Her mother, the former Gretchen Prince, was the Class 1A Player of the Year while playing for Paint Rock Valley High School in 1993.
Stucky averaged a team-high 21 points and 5.2 assists along with four rebounds per game for the Class 1A state champion Vikings. Stucky, a three-year starter, helped Skyline post a school-record 30 wins and win area and regional championships on the way to the program’s first state title.
Stucky was a Class 1A all-state first-team selection and was the 1A State Tournament MVP after helping No. 1-ranked Skyline defeat Linden 60-38 in the state semifinals and No. 6 Marion County 54-41 in the state finals.
“Even after (a month) it’s still a great feeling,” Stucky said of the title-game win. “I wish I could go back to that day and re-live it over and over. It was great.”
Skyline coach Ronnie McCarver said Stucky was a deserving player of the year recipient.
“She’s really worked hard at (basketball),” he said. “She’s going to be hard to replace. She had the ball in her hand 90 percent of the time, getting our offense set up and scoring and she will really guard on defense.” She’s a complete player.”
