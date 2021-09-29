The Section football team entered its bye week on a bitter note.
The Lions lost three straight Class 2A Region 7 games by a combined total of 15 points, including a one-point loss to Ider their last time out in Week 4.
“We’re two touchdowns away from being undefeated right now,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “That’s hard to shallow, but that’s how it goes. But our guys, we’re looking at this thing as two halves (of region play) and we need to go undefeated this half. We need to control our end of it and see what happens. Obviously there’s a lot riding on this next game for us.”
Section (2-3, 0-3) returns to action Friday night when travel to Morgan County to take on Class 2A No. 6-ranked Falkville. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s just the second meeting between the schools, with Falkville winning last season’s matchup at SHS.
Meanwhile, Falkville (4-1, 2-0) is one of two teams that are undefeated in what shaping up to be a very competitive Class 2A Region 7 race. The Blue Devils are riding a three-game winning streak that includes region wins over Pisgah and Whitesburg Christian and a 49-7 non-region win over Cold Springs. The Blue Devils only loss was to Danville in Week 1.
Running back Jordan Greenfield and quarterback Caden Burnett lead a Falkville offense that is averaging 35.8 points per game.
“They don’t have a lot of returning starters and they’re doing some things different offensively and defensively,” Hammon said, “but you can tell they’re just a hard-nosed football team that likes to play physical.
Section enters the matchup in the Top 25 highest scoring offenses in Class 2A. The Lions have scored 34 or more points in every game but one, and Hammon said sharpen their offensive efforts could led to even bigger numbers on the scoreboard.
Hammon said the Lions must continue to be productive on offense against a stout Falkville defense (17.6 points allowed per game) while shoring up its own defensive performance.
“We can’t turn the ball over (on offense) and we’ve got to be physical, and we’ve got to tackle well and limit our penalties. If we do that, I like our chances.”
