Another week, another record for the Scottsboro varsity boys track and field program in the 4x800-meter relay.
A week after setting a new meet record in the race during the Scottsboro Invitational, Scottsboro did the same in 4x800 at the Mountain Brook Invitational on Friday.
Future Auburn runners Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, future Lee University runner Hayden Judge and Rex Green ran a new Mountain Brook Invitational record time of 7:49.28, the third fastest time in the nation this season.
Scottsboro bested the old Mountain Brook Invitational record set by Smiths Station (7:54.13) by nearly 5 seconds. Huntsville, which finished second (7:53.38) race, also topped the previous record.
Their time also set a new Scottsboro school record time — the previous record was set March 10 at the Homewood Invitational when Benson and Cooper Atkins, Green and Ridge Wells ran a time of 7:53.39 — and is the third fastest time in Alabama track and field history, according to al.milesplit.com.
Scottsboro has won the 4x800-meter race at five meets this season.
Scottsboro also got a win from sophomore Maddox Hamm, who won the pole vault with a mark of 15 feet, 6 inches. It was Hamm’s sixth win in the event this season.
The Wildcats also got two second-place finishes from Cooper Atkins in the 1600- (4:10.79) and the 3200-meter races, a second-place finish from Green in the 800 (1:54.58) and a third-place finish from Devon Walker in the high jump (6 feet).
Scottsboro had nine Top-10 finishes in varsity boys events during the two-day meet while one in the varsity girls events.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes in the Mountain Brook Invitational.
BOYS
100-meter dash
44. BJ Harris (12.24)
64. Cordell Worthy (13.03)
400-meter dash
27. Ridge Wells (53.71)
32. Brody Williams (54.21)
40. Devon Walker (54.75)
800-meter run
2. Rex Green (1:54.58)
13. Hayden Judge (159.45)
23. Ridge Wells (2:02.79)
1600-meter run
2. Cooper Atkins (4:10.79)
7. Benson Atkins (4:17.66)
19. Rex Green (4:25.60)
3200-meter run
2. Cooper Atkins (9:05.87)
6. Evan Hill (9:15.15)
14. Benson Atkins (9:32.01)
300-meter hurdles
37. Minh Le (51.02)
4x100-meter relay
5. BJ Harris, Brody Williams, JaVaris Branford, Devon Walker (53.36)
4x400-meter relay
18. Ridge Wells, Brody Williams, Gabe Jackson, Devon Walker (3:38. 22)
4x800-meter relay
1. Benson Atkins, Hayden Judge, Cooper Atkins, Rex Green (7:49.28)
2. Ridge Wells, Evan Hill, Stephen Jones, Noah Bonsall (8:28.50)
High Jump
3. Devon Walker (6-0)
16. JaVaris Branford (5-6)
16. Micah Kritner (5-6)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-6)
GIRLS
100-meter dash
35. Charlsi Henderson (14.22)
200-meter dash
27. Lauren Paradise (28.20)
35. Charlsi Henderson (29.55)
36. Isabelle Flores (29.65)
400-meter dash
31. Isabelle Flores (1:05.94)
40. Alice Merck (1:09.29
800-meter run
29. Smith Bradford (2:33.60)
39. Maddie Gossett (2:37.47)
46. Sadie Latham (2:41.89)
1600-meter run
21. Ally Campbell (5:42.30)
29. Emma Bradford (5:51.30)
3200-meter run
12. Emma Bradford (12:04.65)
21. Mabry Bonsall (12:32.64)
32. Cadence Laughlin (13:25.81)
4x100-meter relay
11. Caroline Sanders, Charlsi Henderson, Isabelle Flores, Lauren Paradise (52.51)
4x400-meter relay
13. Isabelle Flores, Lauren Paradise, Alice Merck, Cambree Bradford (4:28.86)
14. Charlsi Henderson,
Cadence Laughlin, Sadie Latham,
Mabry Bonsall (4:35.06)
4x800-meter relay
10. Emma Bradford, Maddie Gossett, Mabry Bonsall,
Cadence Laughlin (10:38.97)
14. Cambree Branford, Sadie Latham, McCall Chandler,
Gracy Coley (10:50.15)
Scottsboro finishes Top-5 at North Alabama Junior High Championships —At Madison, the Scottsboro junior high boys track and field team finished fifth in the North Alabama Junior High Championships on Thursday.
James Clemens took the top spot with 191 points, followed by Bob Jones (49), Madison Academy (45), Athens (41) and Scottsboro (34.50).
Stephen Jones had Scottsboro’s top finish, placing second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:37.21. Austin Burger and Kyle Wright also medaled for the Wildcats as both finished third in the shot put (42-3.75) and the high jump (5-2) respectively.
Scottsboro also got Top-10 finishes from Luke Terrell (fourth, 18-9.5) and Wright (sixth, 18-8) in the long jump, Hamilton Richardson in the 1600 (fifth, 4:47.04) and Gabe Jackson (ninth, 57.91) in the 400-meter dash.
Scottsboro’s best finish in the junior high girls division was a ninth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (5:03.86).
