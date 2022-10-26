It’s been more than three decades since the Pisgah football team last ventured off the north end of Sand Mountain to play a game.
The last time that occurred was Sept. 4, 1987 when the Eagles closed out their longtime series against Bridgeport High School with a 41-21 win. Five weeks later, Pisgah hosted Stevenson in the final matchup of one of Jackson County’s fiercest rivalries, upsetting undefeated and No. 3-ranked Stevenson 12-0.
Fast forward 35 years and those rivalries will be renewed with a twist, as Pisgah takes on North Jackson, the high school created in 1988 by the consolidation of the former Bridgeport and Stevenson High Schools.
The first meeting between North Jackson and Pisgah is Friday at 7 p.m. at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
The game will be just third in North Jackson’s football history against a fellow school in the Jackson County Schools System. The Chiefs played Section during their first two seasons back in 1988 and 1989.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis has worked hard to create a more localized non-region schedule for the Chiefs. To go along with their annual Battle of the Valley showdown with archrival Scottsboro, the Chiefs began playing state-line neighbor South Pittsburg (Tenn.) — another longtime foe of the Stevenson and Bridgeport teams — in 2021 before getting Pisgah on the schedule this season.
“Our guys know their guys and the communities know each other,” Hollis said, “so anytime you can have a game of that magnitude for our players that the communities are excited for, we’re going to (schedule) it.”
The Bridgeport and Stevenson football teams played Pisgah a combined 62 times according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (ahsfhs.org). Pisgah went 19-8-3 all-time against Bridgeport and was 15-17 against Stevenson.
“It’s a first (meeting) but these communities have played in the past in football and we’ve played in everything else, so it’s going to be fun,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “It’s a county game and you always want to beat your neighbors.”
It’s the third straight season that Pisgah has played a Class 4A team, having played DAR during the 2020-21 seasons. Prior to that, Pisgah had last played a Class 4A team in 2007 when it lost to a Madison County team that was coached by current North Jackson offensive coordinator Joel Poole.
A win for Pisgah (7-2) in their its first meeting with North Jackson would be a big boost of momentum heading into the Class 2A playoffs. The Eagles, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, host Hatton in a first-round matchup on Nov. 4, and Pruitt said Friday’s game with the North Jackson is a playoff-type test.
“We’re treating it as a playoff game,” Pruitt said. “(North Jackson) is a good team. Their record is deceiving. They’ve been in a lot of close ball games. They run the football well and stop the run. We know we’re going to get their best. They’re a real physical football team. We’ve got to match their physicality because they’re physical like North Jackson is known to be.”
Meanwhile, the game is the season finale for North Jackson (2-7), and the Chiefs will try to claim a win and carry a two-game winning streak into the 2023 campaign.
“Our guys are excited about this game,” Hollis said. “Last week, are players executed really well and played with a lot excitement (in a 60-7 win over DAR) and I think we’ll carry that over into this week. Pisgah is a quality opponent, a really good football team that’s going to the playoffs a No. 2 seed in their region. It’s going to be a challenge, but I know our guys are excited about that challenge because this is a good old-fashioned country rivalry type game. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.