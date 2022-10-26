It’s been more than three decades since the Pisgah football team last ventured off the north end of Sand Mountain to play a game.

The last time that occurred was Sept. 4, 1987 when the Eagles closed out their longtime series against Bridgeport High School with a 41-21 win. Five weeks later, Pisgah hosted Stevenson in the final matchup of one of Jackson County’s fiercest rivalries, upsetting undefeated and No. 3-ranked Stevenson 12-0.

