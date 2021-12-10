The North Jackson varsity boys basketball team had chances to fold down the stretch of its area opener against visiting DAR.
Instead, the Chiefs came through in the clutch.
North Jackson fended off DAR’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt with key baskets and timely defensive stops to post a 68-64 Class 4A Area 14 victory Tuesday night in Stevenson.
“Here at the end when we had to have something, somebody made something happen,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “This group, they fight to the end. They don’t want to lose.”
When we had to have big rebounds, had to have some big baskets, make some (defensive stops), we got it.
Zeke Ballard closed with 20 points for the Chiefs, who also got 15 points from Cadelle McDonald, 12 from Malachi Potter, nine from Preston Miller and five from Brady Cunningham.
Noah Edmonds led DAR with 21 points while Trey Bolt and Lathan Miles had 12 points each and AJ McCamey netted 10.
North Jackson (4-1, 1-0) also overcome some challenging foul issues.
The Chiefs finished the game with three players with four fouls and six players with three or more fouls.
“Lucky we’ve got a deep enough bench that we can sub when we get in foul trouble,” Brown said. “That helped us.”
The game was close throughout, with neither team establishing a big lead. The teams were tied 16-all after one quarter, and North Jackson led 35-33 at halftime and 55-51 after three quarters.
But the Chiefs opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets from Miller to take an eight-point lead. A free throw from McDonald, a 3-pointer from Cunningham, two layups from Ballard staked the Chiefs to a 67-64 lead with under a minute remaining
DAR (6-3, 0-1) had a chance to tie the game, but the Patriots missed a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left. Ballard, who had went to the locker room during a timeout prior to DAR’s possession in order to re-insert a contact lens, then sank a free throw for the Chiefs to seal the victory.
After going winless in area play last season, Brown is happy to see the Chiefs start Class 4A Area 14 play on a winning note.
“It’s nice to be 1-0 in the area,” Brown said, “because this area is going to be a dogfight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.